How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras: Live streams for make-or-break clash in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

It's a huge game – here's how to tune in

Honduras&#039; forward #09 Anthony Lozano (R) celebrates with teammates midfielder #06 Rigoberto Rivas (C) and defender #03 Raul Marcelo Santos after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifier football match between Honduras and Haiti at the Chelato Ucles National Stadium in Tegucigalpa on October 13, 2025.
(Image credit: Orlando SIERRA / AFP)
Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras as two CONCACAF heavyweights face off in the final round of World Cup qualifying, with all the details on live streams, including options to watch for free, right here in this guide.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Key information

Date: Tuesday 18 November 2025

Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds)

► Venue: National Stadium, Costa Rica

► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US)

► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)

► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Costa Rica, historically the region's foremost footballing force, have had a hugely disappointing qualifying campaign so far, winning just one of their five games in this final phase. Still, they're not out of it in third place, but would need to win here and also rely on Haiti not beating Nicaragua.

Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Costa Rica vs Honduras for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

<p>🔥 It's free<br />👌 Just hit play<br />❗ Geo-restrictions apply

Costa Rica vs Honduras free live stream

Costa Rica vs Honduras | 2024/25 Concacaf Qualifiers - YouTube Costa Rica vs Honduras | 2024/25 Concacaf Qualifiers - YouTube
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the US

Fans in the US can watch Costa Rica vs Honduras via the Paramount+ streaming platform, which costs $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras.

Kick-off is at 1am GMT.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

