How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras: Live streams for make-or-break clash in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras as two CONCACAF heavyweights face off in the final round of World Cup qualifying, with all the details on live streams, including options to watch for free, right here in this guide.
► Date: Tuesday 18 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds)
► Venue: National Stadium, Costa Rica
► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US)
► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)
As we head into the final round of games in Group C, Honduras have their fate in their own hands as they sit top of the group on eight points - level with Haiti. However, defeat last week against bottom side Nicaragua has thrown a spanner in the works and piled on the pressure ahead of this visit to Costa Rica.
Costa Rica, historically the region's foremost footballing force, have had a hugely disappointing qualifying campaign so far, winning just one of their five games in this final phase. Still, they're not out of it in third place, but would need to win here and also rely on Haiti not beating Nicaragua.
Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras for FREE - Live stream
You can watch Costa Rica vs Honduras for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Costa Rica vs Honduras free live stream
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras from anywhere
A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.
If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.
How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the US
Fans in the US can watch Costa Rica vs Honduras via the Paramount+ streaming platform, which costs $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.
How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the UK
Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras.
Kick-off is at 1am GMT.
