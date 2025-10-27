Last minute tickets! Liverpool vs Crystal Palace at Anfield should be sold out - but amazing ticket deals are still available this half term

Liverpool will look to put their faltering Premier League form behind them on Wednesday night, when they switch their attention to the Carabao Cup.
Arne Slot's men will play host to Crystal Palace in a fourth-round tie at Anfield - and it's not too late to get your hands on tickets to see the champions of England in action.
Whether your midweek schedule has opened up, or you fancy a half term treat, here's how you can get your hands on some last minute tickets.
Last minute tickets to Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool were unable to snap their Premier League losing streak on Saturday evening, as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Brentford - their fourth consecutive league defeat.
This is a run that started with a defeat to Crystal Palace, who have made a habit of being something of a bogey team for the Reds in recent years, but Arne Slot's side will be hoping to reignite their campaign with a morale-boosting cup win.
Liverpool saw off Championship side Southampton in the third round at Anfield and also won an exhilarating Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in their other Anfield cup tie so far this season.
Palace will also head into the match on the back of a defeat after they saw former Eagles star Eberechi Eze score the winner for Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.
After a blistering start to the season that included a victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield back in August, Oliver Glasner's side have now picked up just one point from their last nine available in the league, meaning they will also want to get back on track.
Cup games under the floodlights at Anfield are always memorable occasions and with official Liverpool VIP tickets and hospitality packages, you can enjoy a top-notch experience.
With premium seating in prime stadium locations, access to exclusive lounges and bars with gourmet dining or street food options and complimentary drinks, you can make it an evening to remember at one of English football's most famous venues
Selected packages also include appearances from Liverpool legends, plus a matchday programme and entertainment, with both corporate and family-friendly options available, making this a perfect half-term treat.
Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique
Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.
