How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham for FREE: Live stream details for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Liverpool v Fulham in one of five games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool are finally underway for the season, after two wins in as many days: the first against Ipswich Town and then another against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in their first UEFA Champions League game.

Fulham are 0-3, and it looks bleak for Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already the bookmakers' favourite to be the first managerial sacking of the season. Having played for the Reds from 2007-2009, the Spaniard should receive a warm welcome.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Fulham online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham for free? Yes! CazeTV in Brazil will show Liverpool vs Fulham for free on their YouTube. It doesn't require an account or any subscription just click the link above and stream at no cost. Those abroad can unlock their free stream with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham from anywhere

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Is Liverpool vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Liverpool vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK. The game starts on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only streams NBC games but also exclusively shows several other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Peacock.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, and net you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Liverpool vs Fulham. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Australia

In Australia, Liverpool vs Fulham is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Stan Sport.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Preview

Liverpool came from behind to win 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in midweek, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Andoni Iraola swapped out Cody Gakpo for Bradley Barcola, who looked bright on his Liverpool debut, and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman keeps his place for the visit of Fulham.

The ex-PSG man did come off with what looked to be only cramp, as did Milos Kerkez, with the hope that both will be fit for Saturday.

Gakpo is more of a doubt due to the adductor problem that kept him out, while Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Joe Gomez (muscle) and Federico Chiesa (back) are all currently missing.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Fulham have suffered a dismal start to the season, with losses against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Sunderland already on their record.

Boos could be heard following last weekend's loss against Crystal Palace, and you do feel a heavy defeat against Liverpool could spell even more trouble for their new Spanish head coach.

Only newly-promoted Coventry City are also still waiting for their first Premier League point of the campaign, and there isn't a much tougher place to go than Anfield for the Cottagers.

There is no change in terms of fitness for Fulham, with just Luc De Fougerolles and Tom Cairney both still missing with long-term knee injuries.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 4-0 Fulham

Liverpool will win with ease based on what we have seen so far of Fulham, with Alexander Isak grabbing a couple.