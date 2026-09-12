Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town today? Full live stream details for Premier League 3pm kick-off
Crystal Palace host Premier League newbies Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park today
Watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town today in one of five games kicking off at 3pm in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)
- TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Crystal Palace finally got off the mark in the Premier League on their third attempt last weekend, beating London rivals Fulham 3-2. Pierre Sage's side then followed up that success with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
For Ipswich Town its been a tough start to life back in England's top flight. Despite beating Sunderland 2-1 on the opening day of the season, losses against Manchester United and Liverpool have since followed.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.
Is Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in the UK?
Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town is not being televised in the UK. The game starts on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.
Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town.
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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in the US
Viewers in the US can watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.
Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only streams NBC games but also exclusively shows several other Premier League matches each week.
Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Peacock.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Peacock
You’ll need a Peacock Premium plan to watch this game, for which prices start at $12.99 a month. That nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town.
There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in Australia
In Australia, Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.
Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99.
For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.
Tickets
Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.
Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town: Preview
Palace arrive on the back of two consecutive victories in all competitions, with Jorgen Strand Larsen netting twice in midweek during their 3-0 Carabao Cup success against Middlesbrough.
Manager Sage has had to adapt quickly to changes in his squad over the last few months. Palace strengthened with players including Dwight McNeil, Evann Guessand, Dario Osorio, Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber, while the departures of key figures – most notably Maxence Lacroix – have left questions over the balance of his defence.
There are also still concerns in attack, with Jean-Philippe Mateta recovering from a hamstring injury and Ismaïla Sarr having recently been sidelined with a groin problem. Sage indicated that Sarr could return for this game, although his fitness will need to be assessed carefully.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Ipswich, meanwhile, arrive in south London with three points from their opening three matches. Their return to the Premier League began impressively, as Jack Clarke's late goal secured a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.
The subsequent fixtures have been considerably tougher. Ipswich were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford before suffering a 2-0 home defeat against Liverpool, bringing a sense of reality to their hopes of retaining Premier League status come May.
The major challenge for the Tractor Boys will be tightening up defensively. They were punished by Liverpool for two early lapses, while United's attacking quality eventually overwhelmed them after they had taken the lead.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Crystal Palace 2-1 Ipswich Town
After two wins from two of late, we fancy Palace to win narrowly in this one, despite Ipswich taking a lead.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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