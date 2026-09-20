How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Madrid derby in La Liga

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free from anywhere in the world as the capital rivals meet at the Metropolitano. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-Off Time: 3:15pm BST / 10:15am ET / 12:15am AEST (Mon)
- Free Stream: CazéTV on YouTube (Brazil)
- TV Channels: Premier Sports (UK) / ESPN (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
El Clasico might attract the global headlines but if you put Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho together there's always a chance that sparks will fly.
That's never been more true than when they've encountered one another in the already febrile atmosphere of the Madrid derby.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free?
Yes, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid is free to watch if you're in Brazil, where CazeTV will be showing the game on YouTube.
Abroad for the Madrid Derby? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
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📺 Stream Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the UK
UK viewers can watch the Madrid derby live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage available across the Premier Sports streaming platform. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:15pm BST.
Watch Madrid Derby on Premier Sports
Fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Premier Sports from £13.99 per month (minimum 12-month term). Alternatively you can have a flexible monthly plan from £18.99 or an annual pay-up front fee of £130.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the US
In the US, ESPN Select will provide access to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid with ESPN2 providing linear coverage.
ESPN2 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Watch Atletico vs Real on ESPN Select
ESPN Select will have live coverage of the Madrid Derby. A standalone subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the US
Fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on beIN SPORTS, with the beIN Sports 2 holding coverage.
Watch Atletico vs Real on beIN Sports
Watch every Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: La Liga 2026/27 preview
Mourinho has a spotless record in the capital derby. In the three seasons of his first spell at Real Madrid, the Portuguese gaffer won all six derbies in La Liga.
Notably, his team won three times at the Vicente Calderon in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The last two were against Simeone, who did at least get the last laugh by winning Mourinho's last game in charge – the final of the Copa del Rey on Real Madrid's own turf.
Atletico are playing in a different stadium now. Mourinho's first visit to the Metropolitano as Real Madrid boss will be a new experience and an encounter between two teams who both arrive on the back of a loss and two wins in the league.
Los Blancos also collected three points in their first Champions League match of the season, defeating Mourinho's old club, Inter Milan, at the Bernabeu. Atleti were beaten by Liverpool the next day.
These teams met three times in total last season. Atletico won the first, a famous 5-2 La Liga victory at the Metropolitano, but were then beaten in the Supercopa semi-final second leg and again in the league at the Bernabeu.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid
Old habits die hard.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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