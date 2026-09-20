How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Madrid derby in La Liga

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free from anywhere in the world as the capital rivals meet at the Metropolitano. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

El Clasico might attract the global headlines but if you put Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho together there's always a chance that sparks will fly.

That's never been more true than when they've encountered one another in the already febrile atmosphere of the Madrid derby.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free? Yes, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid is free to watch if you're in Brazil, where CazeTV will be showing the game on YouTube. Abroad for the Madrid Derby? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from anywhere

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📺 Stream Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the UK

UK viewers can watch the Madrid derby live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage available across the Premier Sports streaming platform. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:15pm BST.

Watch Madrid Derby on Premier Sports Fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Premier Sports from £13.99 per month (minimum 12-month term). Alternatively you can have a flexible monthly plan from £18.99 or an annual pay-up front fee of £130.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, ESPN Select will provide access to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid with ESPN2 providing linear coverage.

ESPN2 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Atletico vs Real on ESPN Select ESPN Select will have live coverage of the Madrid Derby. A standalone subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the US

Fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on beIN SPORTS, with the beIN Sports 2 holding coverage.

Watch Atletico vs Real on beIN Sports Watch every Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: La Liga 2026/27 preview

Mourinho has a spotless record in the capital derby. In the three seasons of his first spell at Real Madrid, the Portuguese gaffer won all six derbies in La Liga.

Notably, his team won three times at the Vicente Calderon in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The last two were against Simeone, who did at least get the last laugh by winning Mourinho's last game in charge – the final of the Copa del Rey on Real Madrid's own turf.

Atletico are playing in a different stadium now. Mourinho's first visit to the Metropolitano as Real Madrid boss will be a new experience and an encounter between two teams who both arrive on the back of a loss and two wins in the league.

Los Blancos also collected three points in their first Champions League match of the season, defeating Mourinho's old club, Inter Milan, at the Bernabeu. Atleti were beaten by Liverpool the next day.

These teams met three times in total last season. Atletico won the first, a famous 5-2 La Liga victory at the Metropolitano, but were then beaten in the Supercopa semi-final second leg and again in the league at the Bernabeu.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

Old habits die hard.