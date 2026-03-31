How to watch Sweden vs Poland: Free Streams & TV Info for World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off

Watch Sweden vs Poland in this World Cup play-off qualifier final, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Sweden hosts Poland in Stockholm in a winner-takes-all shootout for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden beat Ukraine whilst Poland came from behind to emerge against Romania in their respective qualifying play-off semi-finals, setting up a grandstand final this evening.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Sweden vs Poland online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Sweden vs Poland for free?

Sweden vs Poland is free in Poland, with national broadcaster TVP showing the game.

Away from Poland right now? NordVPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Sweden vs Poland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Poland vs Albania is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.