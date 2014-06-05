60-second dossier: Injury-hit Costa Rica face impossible job in Brazil

Poor Costa Rica might as well live out of a suitcase in Brazil. They're no whipping boys, but the North Americans have got their work seriously cut out against Italy, England and Uruguay in Group D. Essentially, it couldn't be any more difficult for Jorge Luis Pinto's men – not least as they're shorn of chief goal-getter Alvaro Saborio (once of Bristol City obscurity) and Everton's Bryan Oviedo through injury. Still, they're hoping to go one better than 2006 when they lost all of their games. Just don't count on it.