7 crazy things you might have missed this week: Bendtner's warm-up, a dog goes in goal and Douglas' sore behind

1. Douglas Costa's penalty

Bayern Munich posted a video on their YouTube channel this week of Franck Ribery and Douglas Costa playing a game of penalties. Nothing serious, bar this from Costa.

Douglas Costa's back-heel penalty trick. pic.twitter.com/VHLYqYLdET

— Fútbol Soccer Vines (@vinesdeporte) September 22, 2016

2. Schalke give amateur team compensation in the form of beer

When a top-flight club like Schalke appoints a manager from further down the footballing pyramid, there can often be a domino effect as replacements are sought. But what does that matter to a club of Schalke's size? They’ve got their man, end of. Or is it?

Schalke’s appointment of Markus Weinzierl in June ended up costing various German clubs their coaches all the way down to the sixth tier of the Bundesliga. At the bottom of the pile were Wedeler TSV, who wanted compensation. So, naturally, they gave Schalke two choices: they could either give them a friendly or send them 50 crates of beer.

According to local reports, Die Knappen chose to send the beer.

3. Douglas is butt hurt - mentally and physically

Barcelona loaned their Brazilian defender, Douglas, on loan to Sporting Gijon this summer - but it wasn’t easy.

Distraught at the idea of moving away from the Camp Nou, Douglas refused to sign the contract sealing his move. He also refused to leave the office where the contract lay. Awkward.

However, a few hours later and a lawyer present, Douglas put pen to paper. Happy days, right? Well, not entirely.

Douglas (on loan at Sporting Gijon) got injured during his team's bus trip due to a weird sleeping position. [@OndaAst]

— Papers Of Barca (@PapersOfBarca) September 22, 2016

This wouldn’t have happened on Barca’s, eh Doug?

4. Champions League winner goes to Leicester University

Students at Leicester’s De Montfort University shouldn’t be surprised if they bump into Manchester United icon, Park Ji-Sung.

The former winger, who later went onto play for QPR and finished his career with PSV, is studying for an MA in management, law and humanities of sport.

Former @ManUtd star Park Ji Sung has enrolled for a Masters Degree at De Montfort University in Leicester. Pic via @MailOnlinepic.twitter.com/EUTSqcGAvg

— Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) September 21, 2016

If you plan on seeing him around, start looking soon; the course takes students to Milan and Switzerland.

5. Dog saves his team with a goal-line clearance

In a Chilean third-tier game, Trasandino’s goalkeeper, Fabian Cerda, was left fumming after a dog ran onto the pitch and saved a goal-bound shot from his own goal. The dog, obviously, scooped up all the post-match plaudits.

“It was going wide so I left it on purpose,” said Cerda. “Now people say the dog saved the goal, the dog this, the dog that.”

Cerda’s team lost 3-0.

6. Esbjerg fB’s defender takes a bullet to his groin

Having a thunder of a shot cannon into your midrift isn’t exactly funny. Unless, you’re not the victim - then it’s a comedy showing.

Last weekend, Norwegian defender Andreas Nordvik had given his side a 1-0 lead before blocking his team-mate's shot with aforementioned part of the body. His pain is distinguished by his hysterical scream.

7. Lord Bendtner’s warm-up

Nicklas Bendtner faced his old side Arsenal in the English Football League cup this week, showing on social media how he prepared for the game.