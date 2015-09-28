9 tactical trends from the weekend's football that you may have missed

We asked you what you've noticed over the last round of matches, and here are the results: a variety of stats, player influence maps and tactical trends from some of the biggest games of the last few days. Pay attention and learn something new about your team.

Here we've picked out some of the best tweets we received. If you tweeted at us (@StatsZone), keep an eye out for your name, or get involved by tweeting a Stats Zone image of something you've noticed during the last seven days of football. Tag your tweet #tacticaltrends and we'll do the rest.

Your tactical observations

1. Milner's magic

James Milner had a good weekend, scoring and assisting for Liverpool. And Samira Kumar was quick to point out the all-action display the former Manchester City player put in. It included creating the equal highest chances (with Moreno) and the second most tackles (behind Leiva).

James Milner vs Villa Via @StatsZonepic.twitter.com/uBg2ZeToqB

— Samira Kumar (@Samirak93) September 26, 2015

2. Lucas can still play a vital part

And continuing with the Liverpool theme, Twitter user Gareth noticed how impressive Lucas was against Aston Villa. Here's the player influence map from the Reds' game, showing the crucial role that the Brazilian played, dominating the centre of the pitch.

Lucas rolling back the years #outstanding#LIV 3-2 #AVL (via @StatsZonehttp://t.co/4at2vpyuxp): pic.twitter.com/NkUqdR9Mz5

— Gareth (@mcstrag) September 26, 2015

3. Fiorentina's midfield mayhem

Meanwhile, #AhmedSHW analysed Fiorentina's amazing 4-1 away victory at Inter Milan, detailing the formation they played and how their midfield was made up.

Great version of 3-5-2 from Mr Sousa, pretty fluid, without an out-and-out regista. (Via @StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/MqRl6rsO8y

— ♯AhmedSHW (@ilshuwaib) September 27, 2015

4. Unlucky Magpies

And 7amkickoff said that Chelsea were lucky to gain a draw against Newcastle, looking at their shot count.

Newcastle played Chelsea perfectly, took two lucky goals to equalize (via @StatsZonehttp://t.co/s1WpBj2tvQ): pic.twitter.com/HHggswnDJG

— 7amkickoff (@7amkickoff) September 27, 2015

5. Reus' role

While @Hiro8drunkwoman noted Borussia Dortmund's changed formation from the weekend, which included Marco Reus who had returned to the side from injury during midweek against Hoffenheim...

#BVB v #D98 (via @StatsZonehttp://t.co/6ExxVHf2GQ): pic.twitter.com/n57CyjZR4E

— ちひろ (@Hiro8drunkwoman) September 27, 2015

6. Compact Napoli

There was also a shout out for Napoli, who beat Juventus by remaining compact as the tweet below shows...

#NAP 2-1 #JUV (tramite @StatsZone app: http://t.co/nySJP312ik): molta fascia destra. pic.twitter.com/UaEArBS4V4

— Michele D'Alascio (@micdal74) September 26, 2015

7. Cristiano's wastefulness

FourFourTwo writer Thore Haugstad got in on the act, revealing how Cristiano Ronaldo had half as many shots as he had made passes.

Cristiano with one shot for every second completed pass tonight (14 shots; 27 passes) – (via @StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/L5r2o2sst3

— Thore Haugstad (@Haugstad1006) September 26, 2015

8. United's improved attack

The fine work of Wayne Rooney and Memphis Depay was saluted after both put in fine attacking displays in their 3-0 win over Sunderland...

attacking movement by @WayneRooney & @Memphis (@StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/TJEtsK3IIB

— IG : unitedarmySBY (@unitedarmy_SBY) September 26, 2015

9. Barca's strong left flank

And finally RabonaTactics used Stats Zone to show how Barcelona mainly attack down the right of the pitch...

#Barca really don't like using the left do they. #Barcelona via @StatsZonepic.twitter.com/RuRRvMW9vW

— Rabona Tactics (@RabonaTactics) September 24, 2015

Stats Zone

