AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Italian Super Cup match

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and match preview, Wednesday 18 January, 7pm GMT

AC Milan vs Inter Milan is on Viaplay in the UK.

The second Milan derby of the season takes place some 2,500 miles away from the city, as fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan face off in the Italian Super Cup in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

This annual match pits the Serie A holders (Milan) against the previous season's Coppa Italia winners (Inter).

Milan won the first derby of 2022/23, coming out on top in a 3-2 thriller at the San Siro back in September.

Kick-off is at 7pm GMT.

Team news

Stefano Pioli's Milan have a fairly long injury list heading into this clash: Alessandro Florenzi, Fode Ballo, Ante Rebic and long-term absentee Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all sidelined, while there are doubts over the fitness of Mike Maignan and Rade Krunic.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has fewer worries on that front, although he will be missing three big players in Samir Handanovic, Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku.

Form

Milan enter this encounter having won just one of their four games in all competitions since the World Cup (2-1 away to struggling Salernitana in Serie A); the Rossoneri lost 1-0 at home to Torino last time out.

Inter, meanwhile, have won three and drawn four since the club campaign re-commenced; the Nerazzurri beat Hellas Verona 1-0 at home in their last outing.

Referee

Fabio Maresca will be the referee for AC Milan vs Inter Milan.

Stadium

AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be played at the 68,752-capacity King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kick-off and channel

AC Milan vs Inter Milan kick-off is at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 18 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1 (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2pm ET / 11am PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports in the US.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.