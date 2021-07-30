Adidas unveil new Manchester United away shirt ahead of 2021/22 season

Adidas and Manchester United have unveiled the club's new away kit ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season and Red Devils fans will be excited to see it has a nostalgic connection to one of the most famous shirts from days gone by.

The "cloud white and glory blue" number is inspired by United's 1992 away kit, considered one of the most iconic in their history. Flourishes of red are included on the shirt sponsor (Team Viewer for the first time this season), badge and Adidas stripes.

The kit is complemented by blue shorts in a nod to Manchester United's away jersey worn for the 1968 European Cup, which United lifted after defeating Benfica at Wembley. The socks also feature the blue and white "snowflake" pattern.

The new jersey is made using recycled materials and features all of the latest temperature regulation advances, helping players stay cool, dry, and comfortable during play.

No respect for impossible.➡ Introducing our brand new 2021/22 @adidasfootball away kit, as narrated by @Official_JCC. Available now: https://t.co/WnxSFYJQmC#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hrlpcH6CpXJuly 30, 2021 See more

The away kits has launched with an animated film, celebrating Manchester United’s unrivalled tradition of developing young players. Performance poet and life-long United fan John Cooper Clarke voices an ode to Manchester and the joy of youth, set against an animated graphic collage of home-grown stars from the infamous class of ‘92 alongside those from the current generation.

The new away jersey will be worn for the first time on pitch from the 31st of July when Manchester United play away at Preston North End and is available to purchase right now from adidas.com/football

