Looking for an Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt live stream? We've got you covered.

Premier League pace-setters Arsenal can go top of their Europa League group on Thursday when they face Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying high and earned a morale-boosting 3-1 win in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave the Gunners another memorable victory as they maintained their one-point lead at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal have won eight games and lost one so far in 2022/23, but their European campaign faced some disruption.

The Londoners began with a 2-1 win in Zurich, but their subsequent clash against PSV was postponed following the death of the Queen.

They head into this game on the back of a three-match winning run, but the visitors have demonstrated their giant-killing qualities in recent years.

Bodo/Glimt, who hail from a small Norwegian town inside the Arctic Circle, have beaten the likes of Roma, Celtic and Dinamo Zagreb in recent years.

They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at PSV, and followed that up with a 2-1 win over Zurich to go top of Group A.

They warmed up for the trip to London with a 4-1 win at Lillestrom, but are currently 15 points off top in the Norwegian top flight after 24 rounds.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are out for Arsenal, but Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard returned against Spurs after lay-offs.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney have also recovered from recent fitness issues.

Form

Arsenal: WWWLW

Bodo/Glimt: WDWLD

Stadium

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt. will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Other games

FC Zurich v PSV kicks off at 5.45pm in the other Group A game.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Thursday October 6 and it is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

