Arsenal v Newcastle live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Newcastle live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 27 November, 12.30pm

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s thrashing by Liverpool when they take on Newcastle in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side headed to Anfield on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, but they were brought back down to earth by a rampant and relentless Liverpool team. Arsenal departed Merseyside with their tails firmly between their legs after a 4-0 thrashing in which they struggled to even get out of their own half in the second period. The Gunners remain just outside the top four, though, and they have an excellent opportunity to get back on track this weekend.

Arsenal lost their first home game of the campaign to Chelsea, but they have been reliable at the Emirates Stadium since then. No team in the division has amassed more points on their own patch than Arteta’s men, who have won four out of five home matches since that 2-0 loss to the Blues.

Newcastle are still searching for their first win of the season after last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brentford. Only one team – Derby County in 2001/02 – has survived relegation from the top flight of English football after failing to win any of their first 12 encounters. Newcastle might have the richest owners in the world game, but Eddie Howe has a big job on his hands.

Arsenal will have to make do without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac, but Folarin Balogun could be included in the matchday squad. Kieran Tierney will hope to return to the starting XI in place of Nuno Tavares at left-back.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Paul Dummett, but Fabian Schar could be involved after returning from injury. Howe will be on the touchline for the first time since taking the Newcastle job after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Friday.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 27 November, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

