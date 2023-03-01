Arsenal vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Everton live stream and match preview, Wednesday March 1, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for an Arsenal vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Everton is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

If Manchester City could choose a team that Arsenal would play as their game in hand, they might well have picked Everton. The Gunners will go five points clear with a win against the struggling Toffees but that's no foregone conclusion, despite business as usual in a dominant 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend. Mikel Arteta's side put in their worst performance of the season mere weeks ago at Goodison Park, continuing a curious hoodoo in which they've only won three times against Everton since Arsene Wenger left the Emirates Stadium.

Sean Dyche will no doubt be buoyed by such struggles. Everton will no doubt feel as if they should have got something out of the Aston Villa defeat on Saturday, given their chances – and though this may well feel like a free hit, it's one that could favour the visitors. Arsenal hated playing against the Merseysiders' physical midfield in the return fixture and laboured to break down the deep block.

Everton will need all that organisation and a fair slice of luck to match this time around. Arteta's men are over their blip, will have the home faithful behind them and both Jorginho and Leandro Trossard are up to speed now. The Toffees will have to dig deep to claim a second away win of the season tonight.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Mikel Arteta has two big selection decisions, both facilitated by shrewd January business. Thomas Partey has returned but may be eased back from injury given how well Jorginho has slotted into midfield, while Leandro Trossard's stellar displays of late will most likely relegate Eddie Nketiah to the bench once more, with Gabriel Martinelli preferred on the left. Takehiro Tomiyasu may feature ahead of Ben White, while Emile Smith Rowe is back from injury – he was on the bench against Leicester but may make a substitute return on home turf.

The mountain for Everton has been steepened by the likely absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is vital to the way that Sean Dyche wants to hold play up. Ellis Simms got a start against Liverpool but it's more likely to be Neal Maupay leading the line and playing pantomime villain against Arsenal, as he has done frequently in the past. Nathan Patterson isn't back yet, either: captain Seamus Coleman will be asked to put up another shift at right-back.

Form

Arsenal: LDLWW

Everton: LWLWL

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Arsenal vs Everton, and Tony Harrington is the VAR.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Everton kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday March 1 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

