Austria v Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Austria v Northern Ireland live stream, Monday 11 July, 5pm BST, BBC One

Northern Ireland will be striving to keep their hopes of a place in the quarter-finals alive when they take on Austria in the early kick-off on Monday.

The tournament debutants suffered a 4-1 loss in their opening encounter, as Norway proved too strong at St Mary's. Northern Ireland managed to get on the scoresheet, as Julie Nelson astutely turned a header home four minutes into the second half, and they caused the Norwegians one or two problems on other occasions. Ultimately, though, Kenny Shiels' side were well beaten on matchday one.

It was always going to be difficult for Northern Ireland to claim a place in the last eight, but realistically they will need to avoid defeat here to stand a chance of progressing.

Austria offered little in attack in their 1-0 defeat by England last Wednesday, but the fact they restricted the host nation to a single goal will give Irene Fuhrmann's team belief, particularly as the likes of France, Spain and Germany - some of the other favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the month - have all registered emphatic wins since then.

We will see a different game plan from Austria on Monday. Against England, it was all about keeping things tight at the back and hoping to nick something on the break. In this match, Austria will have to take the initiative and commit more bodies to attack. It will be interesting to see how they get on.

As for Northern Ireland, the counter-attacking game plan will remain in place. Shiels admitted his side were overly nervous in the first 15 minutes against Norway, during which time they conceded two goals. If they can keep the score at 0-0 for longer this time around, Austria could get frustrated.

However, is difficult to see how Northern Ireland will be able to avoid defeat in their second game of Euro 2022.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Monday 11 July. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Euro 2022 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com