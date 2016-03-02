Behind the scenes with Alli, Mahrez, Payet and Bellerin

It's been a busy month for FourFourTwo, as we tracked down some of the English top flight's exciting new talent for the April 2016 issue of the magazine. See our behind-the-scenes footage as we spent time with Tottenham Hotspur and England's new midfield sensation Dele Alli, Leicester City's wing wonder Riyad Mahrez, West Ham United's dazzling playmaker Dimitri Payet and Arsenal's rapid right-back Hector Bellerin.

Dele Alli

Riyad Mahrez

Dimitri Payet

Hector Bellerin

Hear from all four of our cover stars in the new issue of FFT, available in print, on iPad and on iPhone. Also in this month, we go One-on-One with former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, chat with new New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira, meet world football's unknown superstars, remember Newcastle United's great entertainers of 1995/96 and pay tribute to the Anglo-Italian Cup. Subscribe!