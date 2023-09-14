Belgium Euro 2024 squad: Domenico Tedesco's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Belgium Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Red Devils move towards next summer's big tournament
The Belgium Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the Red Devils well on course to qualify for the tournament in Germany.
Belgium may no longer be in the era of their 'Golden Generation', but this is still a talented crop of players who should not be taken lightly.
After crashing out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage, the Red Devils have entered a new era under Domenico Tedesco – and they've all but booked their spot at the Euros after taking 13 points from their first five qualifiers.
Belgium's squad
Belgium Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Thomas Kaminski (Luton)
- GK: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)
- GK: Matz Sels (Strasbourg)
- GK: Arnaud Bodart (Standard Liege)
- DF: Zeno Debast (Anderlecht)
- DF: Arthur Theate (Rennes)
- DF: Wout Faes (Leicester City)
- DF: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)
- DF: Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley)
- DF: Timothy Castagne (Fulham)
- DF: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)
- DF: Hugo Siquet (Cercle Brugge)
- MF: Amadou Onana (Everton)
- MF: Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)
- MF: Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab)
- MF: Olivier Deman (Werder Bremen)
- MF: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta on loan from AC Milan)
- MF: Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest)
- FW: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)
- FW: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)
- FW: Romelu Lukaku (Roma on loan from Chelsea)
- FW: Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla)
- FW: Johan Bakayoko (PSV)
- FW: Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)
- FW: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce)
Belgium Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Belgium manager: Domenico Tedesco
Domenico Tedesco succeeded Roberto Martinez as Belgium manager in February 2023, stepping into his first international job.
Born in Italy and raised in Germany, Tedesco has previously coached Erzgebirge Aue, Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig.
He led the latter to their first major trophy by triumphing in the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal (German cup).
Belgium's star player
Kevin De Bruyne
One of the figureheads of Belgium's 'Golden Generation', Manchester City string-puller Kevin De Bruyne wears the captain's armband for both club and country these days.
The assist machine is the most-capped midfielder in the history of the Belgian national team, for whom he provides the main creative spark.
De Bruyne is also among Belgium's leading goalscorers of all time and has represented his country at five major tournaments, including the last two Euros.
FAQs
How many players are Belgium allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
