Best betting apps UK: Our selection of the best on offer for football fans

One of the important products at any successful betting site is the app. The experience of mobile betting is taking more precedence in the industry and betting apps are very significant.

Best betting apps to download and use in the UK

There are a number of mobile betting apps in the market. Yet, a handful of these options tend to stand out through their features, ease-of-use, user friendliness, and more. The best picks would be:

Bet365: An excellent all-rounder

Bet365 is a great choice for people who want to bet on almost any sport in the world. This is a bookmaker which does not concentrate only on sports in the UK. Bet365 has a reputation of being exhaustive in their coverage and this is a reputation that is rightly deserved even when it comes to the mobile app. A crucial advantage of the app from Bet365 will be the access to its live stream service with its 140,000+ events coverage. You must be logged in and have a positive account balance to view streams.

William Hill: Reputed and still excellent

William Hill has been one of the front runners in the world of mobile betting. They have been able to bring many new features to the small screen. Apart from providing exclusive bonuses when players sign up from a mobile device, William Hill has the advantage of being technically sound to come up with an app which is almost similar to the desktop in terms of experience. The spread of markets is extremely good and users get to enjoy features like #YourOdds and Bet Boost to go along with the bets.

888 Sport: Excellent for finding markets

888 Sport may not be a brand with a long history like other betting apps on this list, but they have been able to provide a lot of technical expertise to their mobile app segment. It comes with a search functionality which is among the best in the business. This means that punters should have no issues when trying to search for markets that are quite obscure. The number of live sporting events covered every week goes beyond 2000. This is quite a vital element for an app which is trying to be a viable alternative for the desktops.

Coral: The complete package

Coral has been able to successfully make the transition from being a traditional betting shop into a website that accommodates punters from across the globe. The multifaceted nature of Coral once again highlights the strengths of both the brand, which is a complete package – on desktop and mobile. The app from Coral is a great solution for someone who wants to access the site, as it has intuitiveness, user friendliness, and the latest in tech features to make sure that punters get a full money’s worth even on the smaller screen. Since Coral is excellent in terms of live streams, the user will be getting information and access to the same directly from their mobile device.

Ladbrokes: British excellence

Ladbrokes is a popular British institution when it comes to betting on sports. Even though the brand specialises in horse races, there are also several other reasons to consider using their put out by Ladbrokes. The biggest tactical benefit would be the access to live betting, which is given a lot of special attention from Ladbrokes considering the kind of importance that it has on horse races. Even though the live stream service from Ladbrokes is heavily geared towards satisfying horse racing enthusiasts, those who follow other sports will also be kept quite happy.

Factors that have to be considered when choosing a betting app

There has been a proliferation of betting apps in the segment. However, it is necessary that a punter gets the best possible experience when they download a betting app. They need to use the same without any worries or apprehensions. A couple of factors become very crucial in the world of online betting apps when it comes to providing a great experience to the punter. Some of the key criterion will be key in choosing great betting apps are:

Exciting Options like Live Streaming

One of the primary reasons to get involved in the world of betting is to get excitement. The betting apps will be able to provide their fair share of excitement thanks to the presence of features other than the wagering itself. For example, live streaming is one of the key options that make a betting app better than the compatriots. It allows a punter to enjoy games – largely for free since most apps will provide the streams when the player has a positive account balance – even if they are stuck in a traffic jam or in a train. The process of following the games is now made much easier using these apps.

Exclusive App Offers

There are bookmakers who provide exclusive offers when users sign up with a mobile device. This is a way of the bookmaker encouraging the greater access of mobile platforms. The quantity of app-only offers may not be huge at the moment, but it has been increasing for a while.

Banking Options

Football betting apps have now transformed from being a platform for just wagering on sports to a platform that provides complete account management facilities. It is very common to see many betting apps being disregarded if they do not have enough account management features. One of the basic account management features would be banking, and players will appreciate the option of being able to add/withdraw funds directly from the app. This feature is essential for truly going mobile.

Features Specific to Betting Apps

Just like how the presence of app-only offers becomes important, it becomes beneficial if a betting app comes with specific features that are simply not available even on the desktop. Some of these features can add a substantial layer of comfort and better experience to the world of betting on sports. For example, some apps come with support for fingerprint login or face ID login so that a punter may not fumble around entering the username and password to access the account. Even though both fingerprints and face ID are secure, these are often missed out login opportunities in some betting apps.

Betting Variety

The recent betting apps launched by many bookmakers make sure that they do not miss out on any markets compared to the desktop site. So far, mobile users have been at a disadvantage when trying to get the complete portfolio of markets from the bookmaker. Slowly, this has been made into a non-existent factor by many betting apps, which are able to offer the full complement of features and betting markets even on a small screen. Now, mobile betting is getting an even greater traction with football betting apps focusing more on live betting options, which can be enjoyed in a much better way on mobile devices.

Interface

The parameter that cannot be measured in terms of numbers would be the interface. It is difficult to put a mark on the design and user friendliness of the site, as these are quite subjective. However, it is very easy to understand a betting app that does not take a lot of learning curve. This is a key criterion when choosing a betting app, as the platforms today tend to support a wide variety of sports in one destination. This can get confusing for a punter who is just entering into this segment. Even for an experienced punter, the layout and interface has to be easy so that they do not spend hours together trying to figure out the app and the features.

How to download a betting app and bet through an online betting site

The process of getting the betting app is straightforward and similar to the process of downloading other apps from the App Store or Play Store – depending on the operating system possessed by the user. Thus, it does not take a lot of effort to get the app onto the phone or tablet. For those using an Android device, the instructions that have to be followed:

Open the official site and look for the mobile app button This will provide access to the APK file, which will be used for installation It is most likely that the betting app will not be available on the Play Store due to Google’s restrictions on gambling apps After downloading the APK file from the official site, punters have to allow the phone to install from unknown sources This can be done by going into the settings menu of the phone The punter has to return to the APK file and complete installation by clicking on the same

The number of procedures is substantially more for Android users compared to iOS users. Since the App Store does not have any problem with hosting gambling apps, the punter may not go through a lot of steps to get the same app on the iPad or iPhone. For someone using a iOS device, the steps involved are:

Visiting the App Store and searching for the appropriate app A link to the App Store is also likely to be offered on the official site of the betting app Clicking on the download and install button This will automatically install the app

This process is extremely fast and it should not take more than a few minutes. Once the app has been downloaded, a player can login using their existing credentials or create a new account.

FAQs regarding the Best Betting Apps in the UK

Can you claim free bets with betting apps?

Most of the free bets will be available as part of the welcome offer, which can be claimed by any new customer – desktop or mobile. It is unlikely that many betting apps will provide exclusive free bet offers.

Is it legal to get the betting apps?

The betting apps, which appear on the App Store and Play Store, from different bookmakers are places to bet legally without any issues.

What is the time taken to create an account with a betting app?

The betting account can be created through the app. Just like on the site, it only takes a few minutes to complete this process.

Is it possible to stop the notifications from a betting app?

Yes, the notifications from a betting app can be stopped if the user does not prefer the same. Depending on the operating system which a player has, the procedure differs but it takes just a few minutes to stop the notifications.

Is it possible to stream live action on betting apps?

Yes, one of the advantages of using betting apps to place a wager is the presence of other features like live streaming, which can be used to watch live action of sports without a desktop.

Can betting apps support deposits and withdrawals?

The betting apps do come with the option of being able to support deposits and withdrawals. However, not all apps offer this element and users should check on the same before deciding to use the app.

Can betting apps be used on tablets?

Yes, the betting apps can be used on tablets apart from mobile devices. This is largely due to the tablets running on the same operating systems – iOS and Android.

Should users expect less action on the betting apps?

No, this is a misconception that betting apps reduce the number of options available to a punter. The improvement in technology means that betting apps are almost on par with the desktop site in terms of the options.

Is there a minimum bet size applicable on the betting apps?

Yes, a minimum bet size is required by a punter in order to place a bet. This varies depending on the betting app in question and it could be as low as £0.10.

Is CashOut feature available on the betting apps?

Yes, a CashOut feature can be availed on the betting apps just like on the desktop site.