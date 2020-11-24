Black Friday football shirts deals: The best retro kits on sale

There's never a bad time for retro football shirts, right? Some age like fine wines, looking even cooler than when they were first released – and there's never a better time to get one than the Black Friday sales.

With retro shirts being produced now, you don't have to wait for someone's secondhand top from the '90s - complete with beer stains - to go on eBay on for a fortune. We've found 10 of our favourites - we're sure you'll love them too.

1. Leeds United 1993 home shirt

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £5.00

Leeds United were the last winners of the league before football was (re-)invented in 1992. This was the Peacocks' pomp - and the shirts weren't bad either.

With good times here again for Marcelo Bielsa's army, this is the perfect way to prove that you loved Leeds before they got back in the big time.

2. Tottenham Hotspur 1994 home shirt

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £5.00

The Holsten sponsor is one of the Premier League's all-time greats - every Spurs fan needs a kit like this in their wardrobe.

The 90s were an exciting time for Tottenham, with the likes of Lineker and Gazza lifting the FA Cup before Teddy Sheringham, David Ginola and Jurgen Klinsmann came to White Hart Lane. Nike are cool - but this shirt is pure nostalgia.

3. Inter Milan 1990 home shirt

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £24.00

Save £6.00

Pirelli are interwoven with Inter Milan - real fans have Misura shirts.

This is one of the tops that Dennis Bergkamp would've worn at the club. It was back when Inter consistently when with a lighter blue - and you know what? It's probably our favourite Inter shirt at FFT. Plenty of competition, too.

4. England 1982 home shirt

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £24.00

Save £6.00

So iconic that Nike updated it for the prematch shirt at the 2018 World Cup - but there's no beating the original.

This is the strip from the only World Cup campaign that the Three Lions have gone unbeaten at since 1966. There's a fact for you. It evokes peak Kevin Keegan, too - get growing that mullet.

5. Arsenal 1985 away shirt

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £28.00

Save £7.00

The yellow Arsenal shirts are almost - almost - as iconic as the red and white.

This one, from Arsenal's centenary year, is a must-have for gooners. What's not to love? A bright colour, that classic JVC sponsor and the Arsenal cannon in all its glory. Wonderful stuff.

6. Newcastle United 1995 home shirt

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £25.00

Save £5.00

Newcastle were the most exciting club in the country in the mid-1990s. They also looked stylish as hell.

This is one of the nicest shirts that the Magpies ever donned, complete with the iconic McEwan's logo.

7. Liverpool 1989 home shirt

RRP: £40.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £10.00

It's just beautiful, isn't it? You know, even United fans have to admit it.

This Liverpool top is simply one of the greatest football shirts ever produced. And it was worn by a bloody good team - let's not forget that...

8. Manchester City 1999 away shirt

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £25.00

Save £5.00

The nicest Manchester City shirt of all time? Raheem Sterling certainly helped matters when he wore it on the cover of FourFourTwo.

Now this piece of history is available in Black Friday sales. Frankly, it's time Puma brought it back for City.

9. West Ham United 1986 home shirt

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £5.00

The 80s were a decade that began with an FA Cup final win for West Ham United against Arsenal - they're still the last team to have won it from outside the top flight.

This is a lovely shirt from that decade. It's a lot subtler than a lot of the kits that the Irons have had since - and the classic badge is beautiful, too.

10. England 1990 away shirt

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £28.00

Save £7.00

Everyone has nostalgia for this beautiful shirt, regardless of whether they were old enough to remember Italia 90 or not. It's just one of those shirts.

While your mates might be wearing the latest threads for the Euros next summer, wind it back and go retro. You know this one is a winner - even if the Three Lions weren't that summer.

11. Admiral England 1974 Navy Track Jacket

RRP: £50.00

Deal price: £29.00

Save £21.00

If you want the retro look but aren't convinced by a shirt, 3Retro has you covered. They've got a Black Friday 40% off sale on all Admiral products: polo shirts, sweatshirts and track jackets, capturing the essence of football leisurewear from the 1970s and '80s.

FFT's top pick is this 1982 England track jacket, which made Ron Greenwood an unlikely fashion icon. To us, anyway.

