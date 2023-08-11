Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Saturday 12 August, 3pm BST

Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Bournemouth vs West Ham is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

New-look Bournemouth could be unrecognisable in the new season under former Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola. The Spaniard is implementing a completely different style of play than what former boss Gary O'Neil implemented, and is one that Bournemouth will hope shoots them up the table.

They welcome Europa Conference League champions West Ham to their home on Saturday, with the Hammers slightly less positive than they were a couple of months ago. A lack of signings have made fans nervous, with there seemingly friction between David Moyes and the recruitment team as to who should come into the club.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Bournemouth will be without a host of players for their opening game. Antione Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier aren't expected to return from injury until mid-September, while Lloyd Kelly and Adam Smith are racing against the clock to get fit.

Elsewhere, Ryan Christie and Dominic Solanke weren't fully fit following the conclusion of their final pre-season game, and there's no timeframe on Ryan Fredericks' return.

West Ham, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of Lucas Paqueta, after the Brazilian midfielder picked up a knock in their pre-season friendly with Bayer Leverkusen. He is expected to return to play Bournemouth, however,

Form

Bournemouth are aiming for a strong season in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola replacing the sacked Gary O'Neil, despite the latter keeping the Cherries up last term.

West Ham are looking to build on their Europa Conference League win, but a lack of signings following the sale of Declan Rice isn't promising, with David Moyes already under pressure as the Hammers head into the new campaign.

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Bournemouth vs West Ham. His assistants will be Dan Robathan and Nick Greenhalgh, with Gavin Ward the fourth official. Michael Salisbury is the VAR, with Neil Davies the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs West Ham will be played at the 11,379-capacity Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth vs West Ham kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.