Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton & Hove Albion (opens in new tab) vs Liverpool (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool is on ITV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brighton and Liverpool will battle it out for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they meet for the third time this season.

The Seagulls have had the measure of the Reds so far, drawing 3-3 at Anfield then sweeping them aside 3-0 at the Amex Stadium in the two league encounters. Roberto De Zerbi's side thrashed Middlesbrough 5-1 to reach the fourth round; Brighton were knocked out at this stage by Spurs last term.

As for Liverpool – who came through a replay with Wolves in the third round – they'll be looking to continue their quest for a second successive FA Cup, something they've never achieved before. The Reds battered then Championship Brighton 6-1 in their last FA Cup clash, which came in the fifth round 11 years ago.

Kick-off is at 1:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton will be without injured ex-Liverpool man Adam Lallana, as well as long-term absentee Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte. Moises Caicedo has reportedly not trained amid a rejected transfer bid from Arsenal, so he could make way for Billy Gilmour in midfield.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will still be without sidelined Reds quintet Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. Fabio Carvalho has also been ruled out.

Form

Brighton come into this clash sitting pretty in sixth in the Premier League, two points and three places above Liverpool. The Seagulls have won four and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions, with the sole defeat coming against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

By contrast, Liverpool have won just one of their last five matches – 1-0 at Wolves in their third round replay – losing 3-1 away to Brentford and, just a couple of weeks ago, 3-0 at Brighton. Harvey Elliott's spectacular strike at Molineux was the Reds' only goal in three outings.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool will be played at the 30,750-capacity Amex Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool kick-off is at 1:30pm GMT on Sunday 29 January in the UK. The game is being shown on the ITV and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 8:30am ET / 5:30m PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.