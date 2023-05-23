Brighton vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Tuesday May 24, 8pm BST

Looking for a Brighton vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton vs Manchester City on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

The Premier League champions 2022/23 return to action for their penultimate game of the season. With the title all tied up, will Pep Guardiola's side ease up to save their legs for the crucial FA Cup and Champions League finals coming up in June?

It seems unlikely. City haven't lost a game since early February and are on an astonishing 12-game winning run in the Premier League.

Brighton have little left to play for either. Trying to leapfrog Liverpool into fifth looks unlikely, while a three-point and plus-14 goal advantage over Aston Villa makes sixth-place – and Europa League football – all but assured.

The Seagulls have been a peculiar team of late: impressive wins against Manchester United and Arsenal, and a 6-0 shellacking of Wolves, have been buttressed by humbling defeats to Nottingham Forest, Everton and Newcastle.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton are without Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Jakub Moder.

Nathan Ake is Manchester City's only injury concern, and is likely to remain out ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Form

Brighton: WLWLW

Man City: WWWDW

Referee

Referee: Simon Hooper VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Stadium

Brighton vs Manchester City will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday May 25 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2pm ET / 11am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.