Burnley vs Tottenham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Burnley vs Tottenham live stream and match preview, Saturday 2 September, 3pm BST

Looking for a Burnley vs Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered. Burnley vs Tottenham is on TNT Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Tottenham will be looking to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season when they face Burnley this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou's side are unbeaten after three rounds of fixtures at the start of the 2023/24 campaign. After a 2-2 draw with Brentford on the opening weekend, Spurs have beaten Manchester United and Bournemouth by two goals to nil in consecutive matches.

Despite losing Harry Kane, Tottenham have produced three good performances and the fans are fully behind Postecoglou and his attractive style of football. A loss to Fulham in the EFL Cup in midweek was a downer, but a victory here would brighten the mood once more.

Burnley have played one fewer game than most of the division, but they are yet to pick up a point since promotion. Home defeats by Manchester City and Aston Villa were perhaps to be expected, and another tough fixture awaits this weekend.

Still, Vincent Kompany will believe in his players as they seek to become the first team to inflict defeat upon Tottenham in the Premier League this term.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Burnley will have to make do without the suspended Anass Zaroury, who is serving the third game of his ban following a red card against Manchester City. The hosts will also have to find alternatives to Michael Obafemi, Jordan Beyer, Darko Churlinov and Hjalmar Ekdal. Vitinho has an outside chance of featuring.

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Alfie Whiteman. Richarlison is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock.

Form

Burnley: LL

Tottenham: DWW

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Burnley vs Tottenham. His assistants will be Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan, with James Bell the fourth official. John Brooks is the VAR, with Sian Massey-Ellis the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Burnley vs Tottenham will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, which has a capacity of 21,944.

Kick-off and channel

Burnley vs Tottenham kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 September in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.