Croatia Euro 2024 squad: Zlatko Dalic's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Croatia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists closing in on a place at the next major tournament.

There's a familiar look to this Croatia side, with Zlatko Dalic still managing an experienced group of players including national hero Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic.

With younger stars like Josko Gvardiol and Josip Sutalo also in the mix, there's plenty to get excited about with the current Croatian crop.

Croatia's squad

Croatia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)

GK: Nediljko Labrovic (Rijeka)

GK: Ivica Ivusic (Pafos)

DF: Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Borna Barisis (Rangers)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

DF: Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

DF: Josip Sutalo (Ajax)

DF: Borna Sosa (Ajax)

DF: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

DF: Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin)

MF: Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg)

MF: Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr)

MF: Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

MF: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)

MF: Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord)

FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

FW: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

FW: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Petar Musa (Benfica)

FW: Matija Frigan (Westerlo)

Croatia Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Croatia manager: Zlatko Dalic

Zlatko Dalic, Croatia manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appointed in 2017, Zlatko Dalic is looking to take Croatia to a fourth major tournament.

During his first, he led the national team to new heights, reaching the 2018 World Cup final – where they were beaten by France in a thrilling contest.

Going out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 was disappointing, but Dalic and Croatia almost repeated their achievement of 2018 at last year's World Cup – losing to eventual winners Argentina in the semi-finals, having knocked out Brazil on the way, before winning the third place play-off.

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is Croatia's most-capped player of all-time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 looks set to be the final major tournament for Croatia's greatest ever player, Luka Modric.

The Real Madrid midfield maestro won't be far off his 39th birthday by the time the finals in Germany roll around – not that age has impeded him so far.

Still a top-quality operator in the middle of the park, Modric continues to methodically pull the strings for his country – who he's represented for the best part of two decades.

