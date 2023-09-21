Croatia Euro 2024 squad: Zlatko Dalic's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Croatia Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, with Zlatko Dalic, Luka Modric and co. setting their sights on the finals
The Croatia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists closing in on a place at the next major tournament.
There's a familiar look to this Croatia side, with Zlatko Dalic still managing an experienced group of players including national hero Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic.
With younger stars like Josko Gvardiol and Josip Sutalo also in the mix, there's plenty to get excited about with the current Croatian crop.
Croatia's squad
Croatia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)
- GK: Nediljko Labrovic (Rijeka)
- GK: Ivica Ivusic (Pafos)
- DF: Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen)
- DF: Borna Barisis (Rangers)
- DF: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)
- DF: Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)
- DF: Josip Sutalo (Ajax)
- DF: Borna Sosa (Ajax)
- DF: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)
- DF: Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin)
- MF: Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg)
- MF: Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)
- MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr)
- MF: Nikola Vlasic (Torino)
- MF: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)
- MF: Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord)
- FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)
- FW: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)
- FW: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)
- FW: Petar Musa (Benfica)
- FW: Matija Frigan (Westerlo)
Croatia Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Croatia manager: Zlatko Dalic
Appointed in 2017, Zlatko Dalic is looking to take Croatia to a fourth major tournament.
During his first, he led the national team to new heights, reaching the 2018 World Cup final – where they were beaten by France in a thrilling contest.
Going out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 was disappointing, but Dalic and Croatia almost repeated their achievement of 2018 at last year's World Cup – losing to eventual winners Argentina in the semi-finals, having knocked out Brazil on the way, before winning the third place play-off.
Italy's star player
Luka Modric
Euro 2024 looks set to be the final major tournament for Croatia's greatest ever player, Luka Modric.
The Real Madrid midfield maestro won't be far off his 39th birthday by the time the finals in Germany roll around – not that age has impeded him so far.
Still a top-quality operator in the middle of the park, Modric continues to methodically pull the strings for his country – who he's represented for the best part of two decades.
FAQs
How many players are Croatia allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
