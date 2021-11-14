Croatia v Russia live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Croatia v Russia live stream, Sunday 14 November, 2pm GMT

Croatia and Russia will contest a winner-takes-all encounter in the final round of World Cup qualifying on Sunday afternoon.

A Croatia victory at the Stadion Poljud in Split would see them advance to Qatar 2022. Russia currently hold a two-point advantage at the top of Group H and will therefore qualify automatically if they avoid defeat. The stakes could hardly be higher, with both teams desperate to avoid the uncertainty of the play-offs.

This was expected to be one of the more open groups in the European section of qualifying, with Slovakia and Slovenia considered contenders to finish in the top two. In fact, Russia and Croatia have dominated from the get-go.

The former, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup on home soil, have won seven and drawn one of their nine games to date. Their sole defeat came at the hands of Slovakia in March, while Russia also dropped points in a 0-0 draw with Croatia that same month.

Zlatko Dalic's side got their campaign off to the worst possible start with a 1-0 defeat by Slovenia on matchday one, but they have been largely consistent since then. Aside from the stalemate with Russia, the only other minor blot on their copybook was a 2-2 draw with Slovakia last month.

Both teams warmed up for Sunday's showdown by thrashing the two minnows in Group H. Russia smashed six goals past Cyprus without reply in Saint Petersburg, while Croatia ran out 7-1 winners against Malta.

Josip Brekalo and Mateo Kovacic have been forced to drop out of the Croatia squad with injury, while Ante Rebic and Milan Badelj have not represented their country since the European Championship.

Russia will be without the injured Daler Kuzyaev, while Gamid Agalarov, Denis Makarov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Arsen Adamov and Andrey Lunyov did not make this squad after being called up in October.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 14 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

