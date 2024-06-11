Euro 2024: Who is Dominik Szoboszlai's wife?

So who is Domink Szoboszlai's wife? The Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is leading Hungary into their third consecutive European Championships this summer, in Germany.

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday 14 June and Hungary are set to kick off their tournament with a match against Switzerland on Saturday 15 June. Fresh from his first season in the Premier League, Szoboszlai will no doubt be hoping to help his nation progress out of a group that also contains Scotland and hosts Germany.

And while the 23-year-old will be leading Hungary on the pitch, he will also have the backing of his other half in the stands.

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Dominik Szoboszlai has captained his national side since 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai's wife?

The midfielder has been with his girlfriend, model Fanni Gecsek, since 2020.

A former tennis prospect, Gecsek reguarly attends Szoboszlai's matches to show her support, whether that's for club or country. The midfielder doesn't have photos of her on his social media, however.

Studying at the International Business School in Budapest, Gecsek takes time to fly over to England for Premier League matches and will no doubt be cheering on her other half in Germany this summer.

Hungary go into Euro 2024 looking to progress out of the group stage, as they did in 2016. In 2020, they failed to get out of their group.

The Magyarok will no doubt be relying on the talents of players like Szoboszlai and striker Roland Sallai to play a key roles if they are to emerge from a group that includes hosts Germany and Scotland and Switzerland, who both impressed in qualifying.

