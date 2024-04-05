England team one-cap wonders: the last 10

By Tom Hancock
last updated

The latest players to have made a single appearance for the Three Lions

England's head coach Gareth Southgate and England's Rico Lewis stand on the touchline during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between North Macedonia and England at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
(Image credit: Alamy)

These players have represented England just the once and some will probably never do so again; others look set to have established Three Lions careers ahead of them.

As Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad announcement draws ever nearer, FourFourTwo walks through England's 10 most recent one-cap wonders, including a couple of names you might already have forgotten ever pulled on the shirt.

