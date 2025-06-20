The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time
There's around £7billion worth of transfer spending in the top 100 transfers of all time, with the deals going as far back as 2001
Transfer fees: they're massive, routinely running to figures far in excess of what you or I would have in our wallets on a day-to-day basis.
The first £100m+ transfer didn't come until 2017, but we're now into double figures for deals of that magnitude. So exactly how much is a player really worth, anyway? One way to tell would be to look at the fees on previous transfer deals...
And so, here's the 100 most spenny transfer of all time, starting with the most expensive footballer of all time and working down. The numbers are given in pounds sterling, based on exchange rates at the time where required, but are not adjusted for inflation
The top 100
Fee
Player
Age
Nation
From
To
Season
Window
£194.51m
Neymar
25
🇧🇷
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
2017/18
Summer
£159.22m
Kylian Mbappe
19
🇫🇷
Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
2018/19
Summer
£118.29m
Philippe Coutinho
25
🇧🇷
Liverpool
Barcelona
2017/18
Winter
£118.29m
Ousmane Dembele
20
🇫🇷
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
2017/18
Summer
£111.53m
Joao Felix
19
🇵🇹
Benfica
Atletico Madrid
2019/20
Summer
£105.92m
Eden Hazard
28
🇧🇪
Chelsea
Real Madrid
2019/20
Summer
£105.22m
Antoine Griezmann
28
🇫🇷
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
2019/20
Summer
£103.49m
Cristiano Ronaldo
33
🇵🇹
Real Madrid
Juventus
2018/19
Summer
£103.13m
Enzo Fernandez
22
🇦🇷
Benfica
Chelsea
2022/23
Winter
£101.39m
Declan Rice
24
🏴
West Ham United
Arsenal
2023/24
Summer
£101.01m
Jack Grealish
25
🏴
Aston Villa
Manchester City
2021/22
Summer
£100.87m
Moises Caicedo
21
🇪🇨
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
£98.26m
Jude Bellingham
20
🏴
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
2023/24
Summer
£97.14m
Romelu Lukaku
28
🇧🇪
Inter Milan
Chelsea
2021/22
Summer
£85.83m
Paul Pogba
23
🇫🇷
Juventus
Manchester United
2016/17
Summer
£85.77m
Gareth Bale
24
🏴
Tottenham
Real Madrid
2013/14
Summer
£83.68m
Cristiano Ronaldo
24
🇵🇹
Manchester United
Real Madrid
2009/10
Summer
£82.61m
Harry Kane
30
🏴
Tottenham
Bayern Munich
2023/24
Summer
£82.61m
Randal Kolo Muani
24
🇫🇷
Eintracht Frankfurt
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Summer
£80.97m
Antony
22
🇧🇷
Ajax
Manchester United
2022/23
Summer
£78.26m
Josko Gvardiol
21
🇭🇷
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
£78.26m
Neymar
31
🇧🇷
Paris Saint-Germain
Al-Hilal
2023/24
Summer
£76.28m
Harry Maguire
26
🏴
Leicester City
Manchester United
2019/20
Summer
£75.49m
Frenkie de Jong
22
🇳🇱
Ajax
Barcelona
2019/20
Summer
£75.00m
Matthijs de Ligt
19
🇳🇱
Ajax
Juventus
2019/20
Summer
£74.73m
Neymar
21
🇧🇷
Santos
Barcelona
2013/14
Summer
£74.21m
Romelu Lukaku
24
🇧🇪
Everton
Manchester United
2017/18
Summer
£74.17m
Virgil van Dijk
26
🇳🇱
Southampton
Liverpool
2017/18
Winter
£73.57m
Gonzalo Higuain
28
🇦🇷
Napoli
Juventus
2016/17
Summer
£73.07m
Jadon Sancho
21
🏴
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United
2021/22
Summer
£72.45m
Darwin Nunez
23
🇺🇾
Benfica
Liverpool
2022/23
Summer
£71.78m
Dusan Vlahovic
22
🇷🇸
Fiorentina
Juventus
2021/22
Winter
£71.64m
Arthur Melo
24
🇧🇷
Barcelona
Juventus
2020/21
Summer
£71.11m
Kai Havertz
21
🇩🇪
Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea
2020/21
Summer
£70.77m
Kepa Arrizabalaga
23
🇪🇸
Athletic Club
Chelsea
2018/19
Summer
£70.15m
Lucas Hernandez
23
🇫🇷
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
2019/20
Summer
£70.15m
Nicolas Pepe
24
🇨🇮
Lille
Arsenal
2019/20
Summer
£70.13m
Victor Osimhen
21
🇳🇬
Lille
Napoli
2020/21
Summer
£68.53m
Wesley Fofana
21
🇫🇷
Leicester City
Chelsea
2022/23
Summer
£68.19m
Aurelien Tchouameni
22
🇫🇷
Monaco
Real Madrid
2022/23
Summer
£67.65m
Rasmus Hojlund
20
🇩🇰
Atalanta
Manchester United
2023/24
Summer
£65.84m
Luis Suarez
27
🇺🇾
Liverpool
Barcelona
2014/15
Summer
£65.22m
Kai Havertz
24
🇩🇪
Chelsea
Arsenal
2023/24
Summer
£65.17m
Jhon Duran
21
🇨🇴
Aston Villa
Al-Nassr
2024/25
Winter
£64.88m
Romelu Lukaku
26
🇧🇪
Manchester United
Inter Milan
2019/20
Summer
£63.69m
Thomas Lemar
22
🇫🇷
Monaco
Atletico Madrid
2018/19
Summer
£63.64m
Ruben Dias
23
🇵🇹
Benfica
Manchester City
2020/21
Summer
£63.48m
Julian Alvarez
24
🇦🇷
Manchester City
Atletico Madrid
2024/25
Summer
£63.48m
Omar Marmoush
25
🇪🇬
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
2024/25
Winter
£62.80m
Matheus Cunha
26
🇧🇷
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
2025/26
Summer
£61.87m
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
27
🇸🇪
Inter Milan
Barcelona
2009/10
Summer
£61.38m
Rodri
23
🇪🇸
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
2019/20
Summer
£60.87m
Dominik Szoboszlai
22
🇭🇺
RB Leipzig
Liverpool
2023/24
Summer
£60.43m
James Rodriguez
23
🇨🇴
Monaco
Real Madrid
2014/15
Summer
£60.43m
Angel Di Maria
26
🇦🇷
Real Madrid
Manchester United
2014/15
Summer
£60.22m
Casemiro
30
🇧🇷
Real Madrid
Manchester United
2022/23
Summer
£59.97m
Riyad Mahrez
27
🇩🇿
Leicester City
Manchester City
2018/19
Summer
£59.67m
Mykhaylo Mudryk
22
🇺🇦
Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea
2022/23
Winter
£59.67m
Alexander Isak
22
🇸🇪
Real Sociedad
Newcastle United
2022/23
Summer
£59.65m
Kaka
27
🇧🇷
Milan
Real Madrid
2009/10
Summer
£59.25m
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
23
🇬🇪
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain
2024/25
Winter
£58.87m
Mason Mount
24
🏴
Chelsea
Manchester United
2023/24
Summer
£58.45m
Achraf Hakimi
22
🇲🇦
Inter Milan
Paris Saint-Germain
2021/22
Summer
£57.83m
Alvaro Morata
24
🇪🇸
Real Madrid
Chelsea
2017/18
Summer
£57.11m
Matthijs de Ligt
22
🇳🇱
Juventus
Bayern Munich
2022/23
Summer
£56.99m
Bruno Fernandes
25
🇵🇹
Sporting
Manchester United
2019/20
Winter
£56.99m
Joao Cancelo
25
🇵🇹
Juventus
Manchester City
2019/20
Summer
£56.95m
Aymeric Laporte
23
🇪🇸
Athletic Club
Manchester City
2017/18
Winter
£56.61m
Christian Pulisic
20
🇺🇸
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
2018/19
Winter
£56.52m
Goncalo Ramos
22
🇵🇹
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Winter
£55.86m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
28
🇬🇦
Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal
2017/18
Winter
£55.66m
Marc Cucurella
24
🇪🇸
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2022/23
Summer
£55.28m
Alisson
25
🇧🇷
AS Roma
Liverpool
2018/19
Summer
£55.24m
Luka Jovic
21
🇷🇸
Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid
2019/20
Summer
£55.14m
Kevin De Bruyne
24
🇧🇪
Wolfsburg
Manchester City
2015/16
Summer
£54.77m
Edinson Cavani
26
🇺🇾
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain
2013/14
Summer
£54.42m
Dominic Solanke
26
🏴
Bournemouth
Tottenham
2024/25
Summer
£54.36m
Tanguy Ndombele
22
🇫🇷
Lyon
Tottenham
2019/20
Summer
£54.00m
Romeo Lavia
19
🇧🇪
Southampton
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
£53.91m
Matheus Nunes
25
🇵🇹
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
£53.33m
Miralem Pjanic
30
🇧🇦
Juventus
Barcelona
2020/21
Summer
£53.07m
Naby Keita
23
🇬🇳
RB Leipzig
Liverpool
2018/19
Summer
£52.57m
Diego Costa
29
🇧🇷
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
2017/18
Winter
£52.47m
Leny Yoro
18
🇫🇷
Lille
Manchester United
2024/25
Summer
£52.17m
Christopher Nkunku
25
🇫🇷
RB Leipzig
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
£52.17m
Manuel Ugarte
22
🇺🇾
Sporting
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Summer
£52.17m
Otavio
28
🇵🇹
Porto
Al-Nassr
2023/24
Summer
£52.17m
Malcom
26
🇧🇷
Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Al-Hilal
2023/24
Summer
£52.17m
Jeremy Doku
21
🇧🇪
Stade Rennais
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
£51.14m
Erling Haaland
21
🇳🇴
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
2022/23
Summer
£50.78m
Moussa Diaby
25
🇫🇷
Aston Villa
Al-Ittihad
2024/25
Summer
£50.78m
Pedro Neto
24
🇵🇹
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea
2024/25
Summer
£50.78m
Nico Gonzalez
23
🇪🇸
Porto
Manchester City
2024/25
Winter
£50.71m
Joao Neves
19
🇵🇹
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
2024/25
Summer
£49.05m
Oscar
25
🇧🇷
Chelsea
SH SIPG
2016/17
Winter
£48.18m
Zinedine Zidane
29
🇫🇷
Juventus
Real Madrid
2001/02
Summer
£46.22m
Raheem Sterling
20
🏴
Liverpool
Manchester City
2015/16
Summer
£45.71m
Angel Di Maria
27
🇦🇷
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
2015/16
Summer
£43.53m
Anthony Martial
19
🇫🇷
Monaco
Manchester United
2015/16
Summer
£43.48m
Kim Min-jae
27
🇰🇷
Napoli
Bayern Munich
2023/24
Summer
The biggest move, naturally, is Neymar's £194.5m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.
The scale of that fee also qualifies that move as one of the most shocking transfers ever, alongside a transfer that doesn't quite make the list: Luis Figo's stunning move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in summer 2000.
That means Zinedine Zidane's switch to Real the following year is the oldest transfer still in the top 100 - though that's likely to be bumped out sooner rather than later, at which point it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to (you guessed it) Real Madrid in 2009.
Arsenal's acquisition of Declan Rice in 2023 makes him the most expensive English player of all time, just pipping Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City two years earlier.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Philippe Coutinho remains the most expensive Premier League player of all time following his move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018.
At time of writing this looks like it could soon by gazumped by Liverpool's club-record transfer bid for Florian Wirtz, but Enzo Fernandez is currently the most expensively-acquired by a Premier League club, when he moved from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023
Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries overall from the top 100 transfers, incidentally.
The Portuguese side have been the selling club in six of the 100 deals, the joint-most alongside Borussia Dortmund, but have made about £4.7m more than the German side. Benfica are also the only club to date to have sold two players for £100m+ (Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid being the other).
Manchester City have the most entries in the top 100 (14), just ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United (13 each) - though Chelsea have just about spent the most of anybody on top 100 players, at £898.3m.
PSG (£813.9m) are the only other club to even come close to that Premier League trio for spending and have ten entries in the list. Real Madrid have nine, Barcelona eight.
Ready for some more trivia? Lovely. Nicolas Pepe is the most expensive African player of all time, although that is much to his chagrin... and to Arsenal's.
South Korean international Kim Min-Jae is the most expensive Asian player of all time: he moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich for €50m in 2023. North America has just one representative in the top 100 transfers list, meanwhile, via USA international Christian Pulisic's move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019.
Over half of the top 100 transfers have been moves for players aged 21 to 25. Leny Yoro is the youngest entrant: he was 18 when he left Lille to join Manchester United last year.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest, meanwhile, joining Juventus from Real Madrid for £103.5m in 2018, when he was 33.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
