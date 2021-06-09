Euro 2020 – David Alaba: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

David Alaba will be a key player for Austria at this summer's European Championship.

The versatile defender has won 81 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2009.

Austria have been drawn in Group C at Euro 2020, and will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and North Macedonia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Austria a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does David Alaba play for?

Alaba plays for Bayern Munich, although he has already signed a deal to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The move will be completed on July 1.

Alaba spent much of his youth career at Austria Vienna, before joining Bayern at the age of 16.

The Austria international spent part of 2011 on loan at Hoffenheim, before establishing himself as a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena.

Alaba made a total of 431 appearances for Bayern in all competitions. He won 10 Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals and two Champions Leagues with the club.

How old is David Alaba?

Alaba was born on 24 June 1992. He is 28 years old.

What is David Alaba’s squad number?

Alaba will wear the No.8 shirt for Austria at Euro 2020. At club level for Bayern, he wore the No.27.

What is David Alaba's net worth?

Alaba has an estimated net worth of £14.1m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is David Alaba's contract length?

Alaba's contract at Bayern runs out on June 30. The 28-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2026.

What is David Alaba's salary?

Alaba earns an estimated £175,000 per week at Bayern Munich, according to salarysport.com.

He will reportedly be paid a net weekly wage of £198,000 at Real Madrid.