Euro 2020 – Granit Xhaka: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals of the European Championship, where they will face Spain on Friday.

Vladimir Petkovic's side advanced to the last eight of the competition with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over France, following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Xhaka was the standout performer for Switzerland, but he will play no part on Friday due to suspension.

Euro 2020 is the first time the Swiss have advanced to this stage of an international tournament since the 1954 World Cup.

Which club does Granit Xhaka play for?

Xhaka plays his club football for Arsenal, having joined the club in 2016. However, he is rumoured to be on the verge of joining Roma.

The midfielder has racked up 220 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions. He has won two FA Cups with the club.

Prior to moving to Arsenal, Xhaka turned out for Borussia Monchengladbach and Basel.

How old is Granit Xhaka?

Xhaka was born on 27 September 1992. He is 28 years old.

What is Granit Xhaka's squad number?

Xhaka is wearing the No.10 shirt for Switzerland at Euro 2020. At club level for Arsenal, he wears the No.34.

What is Granit Xhaka's net worth?

Xhaka has an estimated net worth of £17.2m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Granit Xhaka's contract length?

Xhaka's contract at Arsenal runs until the summer of 2023. He signed a new five-year deal in 2018.

What is Granit Xhaka's salary?

Xhaka earns an estimated £100,000 per week at Arsenal, according to spotrac.com.