Euro 2020 – Milan Skriniar: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Milan Skriniar was a key player for Slovakia at the European Championship.

The centre-back helped his nation qualify for their second ever Euros, but he was unable to inspire Slovakia into the knockout phase.

A 2-1 victory over Poland in their opening game offered hope, but Slovakia went on to suffer defeats by Sweden and Spain.

A return of three points and a negative goal difference was not sufficient for Skriniar and co. to advance to the round of 16 as one of the best third-place finishers.

Which club does Milan Skriniar play for?

Skriniar plays his club football for Inter Milan, having joined the club in 2017.

He has had a successful four years at the San Siro, and was a key part of Antonio Conte's title-winning team last term.

Skriniar has racked up 167 appearances for Inter in all competitions, and has scored seven goals.

Prior to moving to Milan, Skriniar turned out for Sampdoria, Zilina and Zlate Moravce.

How old is Milan Skriniar?

Skriniar was born on 11 February 1995. He is 26 years old.

What is Milan Skriniar's squad number?

Skriniar wore the No.14 shirt for Slovakia at Euro 2020. At club level for Inter Milan, he wears the No.37.

What is Milan Skriniar's net worth?

Skriniar has an estimated net worth of £3.45m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Milan Skriniar's contract length?

Skriniar's contract at Inter Milan runs until the summer of 2023. He signed a new four-year deal at the club in 2019.

What is Milan Skriniar's salary?

Skriniar earns an estimated £97,000 per week at Inter Milan, according to salarysport.com.