Euro 2020 – Who is Kasper Schmeichel's wife and does he have kids?

Kasper Schmeichel is expected to start in each of Denmark's matches at Euro 2020.

The Leicester goalkeeper is the No.1 for both club and country, and has amassed 65 caps since making his debut for the Danes in 2013.

He will be cheered on at Euro 2020, which began on June 11, by his wife Stine Gyldenbrand.

Gyldenbrand is also from Denmark, and the couple tied the knot six years ago.

They have been together for a long time, having first met when Schmeichel was just 17 years old.

The couple have two children together. Max was born in 2010, five years before Schmeichel and Gyldenbrand got married. Their daughter, Isabella, was born in 2012.

The whole family will be cheering for Denmark this summer, as Kasper Hjulmand's side attempt to live up to their tag as potential dark horses.

Denmark booked their spot at Euro 2020 by finishing second in their qualifying group, ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar.

They have been drawn in Group C at the tournament, alongside Belgium, Russia and Finland.

Their first game comes against the Finns on June 12, as Denmark aim to get off to a winning start in front of many of their own fans in Copenhagen.

The national team has not qualified for the knockout stage of the European Championship since 2004, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Denmark did not qualify for Euro 2016 and fell at the first hurdle four years earlier.

They are former champions, however, having stunned the continent by winning Euro 1992.

Denmark were handed a place in the competition at the last minute after war-torn Yugoslavia was disqualified by UEFA.

It might seem unlikely, but the Premier League title-winning Schmeichel will hope to replicate that achievement almost 30 years on.

This could be Schmeichel's final European Championship with Denmark given the fact he turns 35 later this year.