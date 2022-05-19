Everton v Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Crystal Palace live stream, Thursday 19 May, 7.45pm BST

Everton will secure their Premier League status if they beat Crystal Palace in a rearranged fixture on Thursday.

Frank Lampard's side still have work to do as they seek to avoid relegation to the Championship. Victory over Brentford at the weekend would have made it mathematically impossible for them to go down, but the Toffees - who ended the match with nine men after Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon were dismissed - saw a 2-1 lead turn into a 3-2 deficit.

Everton are still in a relatively favourable position. If they win this match, they will be safe. Leeds are one point behind them but have played a game more, while Burnley are also in action on Thursday but have two fewer points to their name. But with a tricky trip to Arsenal looming on Sunday, this game against Palace could be make or break.

Patrick Vieira's men drew 1-1 with Aston Villa last time out, as Jeff Schlupp's effort with eight minutes left to play cancelled out Ollie Watkins' opener. If Palace are victorious at Goodison Park, they will head into the final weekend in the top half of the table.

Everton will have to make do without Yerry Mina, Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend and Fabian Delph, all of whom are injured. Branthwaite and Rondon are suspended following their red cards at the weekend, while Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek are all fighting to be fit for the visit of Vieira's men to Merseyside.

Nathan Ferguson's injury woes continue, with the former West Brom man out for Palace's final two games of the campaign. Michael Olise will also miss out on Thursday, while James McArthur is a doubt. Jack Butland could keep his place between the sticks even though Vicente Guiata has returned to full fitness. Academy graduate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to get some minutes off the bench.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 19 May. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

