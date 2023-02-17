Everton vs Leeds live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Leeds live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 3pm GMT

Everton vs Leeds live stream and match preview

Looking for an Everton vs Leeds live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Leeds is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Sean Dyche suffered his first defeat as Everton boss in the Merseyside derby on Monday night, having pulled off a surprising win over Arsenal in his first game. Now, he faces his first test against another struggling side: managerless Leeds.

The first match between these sides this season back in August ended in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds are without a win in the Premier League since before the World Cup, leading to the sacking of Jesse Marsch earlier this month. They now sit just a point above the relegation zone – and opponents Everton, setting up this vital six-pointer at Goodison. Interim manager Michael Skubala will be in the dugout as the search for a new coach continues.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to return for Everton from hamstring injury.

For Leeds, Pascal Struijk has returned to training, and Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are both possibilities. However, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are all out.

Form

Everton: LWLLL

Leeds: LDLDL

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Everton vs Leeds. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Dean Whitestone. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

Stadium

Everton vs Leeds will be played at the 39,572-seater Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.