Facts: Which side has broken its Premier League passing record with 8 games to spare?

This week's 'you what?!'s from the Premier League weekend...

Hull 0-2 Man City

  • Man City have kept 3 successive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time this season (May 2013 was the last time).
  • Man City have now won the last 21 competitive matches that David Silva has scored in.
  • Vincent Kompany’s red card (10 mins) was the quickest that Man City have been reduced to 10 men in a Premier League game since October 2010 (Boyata, 5 mins vs Arsenal).
  • Man City have won all 3 of the Premier League games that Kompany has been sent off in.
  • Man City attempted fewer dribbles than any other side in the PL this weekend (7).

Everton 2-1 Cardiff

  • Cardiff have only scored 6 first-half goals in the Premier League this season (a league low).
  • Cardiff have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 8 away league games.
  • Only Steven Gerrard (7) has more assists from set-pieces than Peter Whittingham this season (5).
  • Seamus Coleman is the top-scoring defender in the top flight this season with 6 goals.
  • Everton (88%) had the best pass-completion rate in the Premier League this weekend.

Fulham 1-0 Newcastle

  • Ashkan Dejagah has scored 2 goals in 4 league appearances under Felix Magath; he scored just once in 32 before this.
  • Lewis Holtby has contributed to as many goals for Fulham in 7 games (3: 1 goal, 2 assists) as he did in 24 for Tottenham Hotspur.
  • Newcastle conceded only 6 fouls, their joint-lowest total in a PL game this season. They were also the only side not to pick up a yellow card.

Southampton 4-2 Norwich

  • Daniel Sturridge (18) is the only Englishman to have scored more goals than Jay Rodriguez in the Premier League this season (12).
  • Rickie Lambert scored just 1 minute and 6 seconds after coming off the bench; his goal was the fourth fastest by a sub in the PL this term.
  • Norwich scored 2+ goals in only the fourth league game this season, and only the second away from home (2-0 vs West Brom in December).

Stoke 3-1 West Ham

  • 13 of Andy Carroll’s 28 Premier League goals have been scored with a header (46%).
  • West Ham conceded more goals in this match (3) than they had in their previous six combined (2).
  • Stoke have completed more passes this season (8764) than in any of their previous 5 PL campaigns, despite them having 8 games left.
  • Stoke had more shots on target than any other team in the PL this weekend (9).

Sunderland 0-0 Crystal Palace

  • Sunderland have scored a joint-low 13 home goals this season, and have attempted just 47 shots on target at the Stadium of Light (a league low). They only notched 2 shots on target in this game.
  • Vito Mannone has kept a clean sheet in 8 of his 18 Premier League games for Sunderland this season – the same number as opposing keeper Julian Speroni has kept in 29 games.

Swansea 1-2 West Brom

  • Stéphane Sessegnon scored his first goal for 9 hours and 49 minutes in this match.
  • Wilfried Bony has had a hand in 11 PL goals this season (9 goals, 2 assists) – 10 of which have been at the Liberty Stadium.
  • West Brom came from behind to win in the PL for the first time in over a year (since March 9 2013).
  • Youssouf Mulumbu made a league-high 6 interceptions this weekend.

Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea

  • There have been 4 red cards given in the last two PL meetings between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Villa Park.
  • Marc Albrighton assisted his first PL goal of the season with the 25th chance he’d created for his Aston Villa team-mates this season.
  • Chris Foy is the only referee to give Chelsea two red cards in a single game on 2 separate occasions in the PL.

Man United 0-3 Liverpool

  • Liverpool have scored 48 first-half goals in the Premier League this season, 2 more than Man United have in total. 
  • Man United’s only shot on target came in the 44th minute. This is the first time since May 2009 (vs Arsenal) that they've have registered fewer than 2 in a PL home game.
  • Steven Gerrard has now scored more PL goals at Old Trafford than any other visiting player.
  • Liverpool have now won 126 penalties in Premier League history, more than any other side.
  • Man United conceded a penalty at Old Trafford in the PL for the first time since December 31 2011 (vs Blackburn).
  • Liverpool took all three penalties awarded in the PL this weekend.
  • Liverpool (90%) played a higher percentage of short passes than any other team in the PL this weekend.
  • Liverpool made 37 tackles, more than any other side.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

  • Tottenham have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 31 Premier League north London derbies (February 2009).
  • Arsenal had only 1 shot in the second half.
  • Lukas Podolski has completed 90 minutes only 3 times in 31 Premier League starts.
  • Arsenal's total of 248 successful passes is the fewest they have managed in a PL game since 232 vs Spurs in February 2009.
  • Arsenal sent in a league-low 3 crosses this weekend.
  • Per Mertesacker’s total of 20 clearances is the most by an Arsenal player since the 2007/08 season.
  • The Gunners made a PL-high 31 interceptions this weekend.
  • Younes Kaboul played more unsuccessful passes than any other player in the PL this weekend (22).

