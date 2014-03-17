Facts: Which side has broken its Premier League passing record with 8 games to spare?
By Joe Brewin
This week's 'you what?!'s from the Premier League weekend...
- Man City have kept 3 successive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time this season (May 2013 was the last time).
- Man City have now won the last 21 competitive matches that David Silva has scored in.
- Vincent Kompany’s red card (10 mins) was the quickest that Man City have been reduced to 10 men in a Premier League game since October 2010 (Boyata, 5 mins vs Arsenal).
- Man City have won all 3 of the Premier League games that Kompany has been sent off in.
- Man City attempted fewer dribbles than any other side in the PL this weekend (7).
- Cardiff have only scored 6 first-half goals in the Premier League this season (a league low).
- Cardiff have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 8 away league games.
- Only Steven Gerrard (7) has more assists from set-pieces than Peter Whittingham this season (5).
- Seamus Coleman is the top-scoring defender in the top flight this season with 6 goals.
- Everton (88%) had the best pass-completion rate in the Premier League this weekend.
- Ashkan Dejagah has scored 2 goals in 4 league appearances under Felix Magath; he scored just once in 32 before this.
- Lewis Holtby has contributed to as many goals for Fulham in 7 games (3: 1 goal, 2 assists) as he did in 24 for Tottenham Hotspur.
- Newcastle conceded only 6 fouls, their joint-lowest total in a PL game this season. They were also the only side not to pick up a yellow card.
- Daniel Sturridge (18) is the only Englishman to have scored more goals than Jay Rodriguez in the Premier League this season (12).
- Rickie Lambert scored just 1 minute and 6 seconds after coming off the bench; his goal was the fourth fastest by a sub in the PL this term.
- Norwich scored 2+ goals in only the fourth league game this season, and only the second away from home (2-0 vs West Brom in December).
- 13 of Andy Carroll’s 28 Premier League goals have been scored with a header (46%).
- West Ham conceded more goals in this match (3) than they had in their previous six combined (2).
- Stoke have completed more passes this season (8764) than in any of their previous 5 PL campaigns, despite them having 8 games left.
- Stoke had more shots on target than any other team in the PL this weekend (9).
- Sunderland have scored a joint-low 13 home goals this season, and have attempted just 47 shots on target at the Stadium of Light (a league low). They only notched 2 shots on target in this game.
- Vito Mannone has kept a clean sheet in 8 of his 18 Premier League games for Sunderland this season – the same number as opposing keeper Julian Speroni has kept in 29 games.
- Stéphane Sessegnon scored his first goal for 9 hours and 49 minutes in this match.
- Wilfried Bony has had a hand in 11 PL goals this season (9 goals, 2 assists) – 10 of which have been at the Liberty Stadium.
- West Brom came from behind to win in the PL for the first time in over a year (since March 9 2013).
- Youssouf Mulumbu made a league-high 6 interceptions this weekend.
- There have been 4 red cards given in the last two PL meetings between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Villa Park.
- Marc Albrighton assisted his first PL goal of the season with the 25th chance he’d created for his Aston Villa team-mates this season.
- Chris Foy is the only referee to give Chelsea two red cards in a single game on 2 separate occasions in the PL.
- Liverpool have scored 48 first-half goals in the Premier League this season, 2 more than Man United have in total.
- Man United’s only shot on target came in the 44th minute. This is the first time since May 2009 (vs Arsenal) that they've have registered fewer than 2 in a PL home game.
- Steven Gerrard has now scored more PL goals at Old Trafford than any other visiting player.
- Liverpool have now won 126 penalties in Premier League history, more than any other side.
- Man United conceded a penalty at Old Trafford in the PL for the first time since December 31 2011 (vs Blackburn).
- Liverpool took all three penalties awarded in the PL this weekend.
- Liverpool (90%) played a higher percentage of short passes than any other team in the PL this weekend.
- Liverpool made 37 tackles, more than any other side.
- Tottenham have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 31 Premier League north London derbies (February 2009).
- Arsenal had only 1 shot in the second half.
- Lukas Podolski has completed 90 minutes only 3 times in 31 Premier League starts.
- Arsenal's total of 248 successful passes is the fewest they have managed in a PL game since 232 vs Spurs in February 2009.
- Arsenal sent in a league-low 3 crosses this weekend.
- Per Mertesacker’s total of 20 clearances is the most by an Arsenal player since the 2007/08 season.
- The Gunners made a PL-high 31 interceptions this weekend.
- Younes Kaboul played more unsuccessful passes than any other player in the PL this weekend (22).
