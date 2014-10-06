Facts: Whose second Prem assist on Saturday came almost two years after his first?
By Joe Brewin
The latest batch of 'oh really?'s from the Opta number bods...
Hull 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Mohamed Diame has scored 3 goals in 4 Premier League games for Hull; the same total he managed in his last 25 games for West Ham.
- Nikica Jelavic has scored 4 Premier League goals already this season; the same total he managed in the competition last term.
- The Tigers scored with both shots on target in this game.
- Hull made 39 headed clearances, more than any other team in the Premier League this weekend.
Leicester 2-2 Burnley
- Ross Wallace’s last-gasp equaliser was the latest scored in the Premier League this term (95:15).
- Burnley scored as many goals today as they had in their last 5 Premier League away games combined (2).
- Burnley have only kept 1 clean sheet in 23 Premier League away games.
Liverpool 2-1 West Brom
- Only 4 Premier League players have made more assists than Jordan Henderson (10) since the start of last season.
- Saido Berahino has already equalled his Premier League tally from last season (5).
- Since the start of last season, Liverpool have scored 56 Premier League goals via English players, 15 more than any other team.
Sunderland 3-1 Stoke
- Victor Moses has provided an assist in each of his last 3 league appearances, the first time the Nigeria international has ever done this.
- Steven Fletcher’s goals came from his only 2 shots of the game.
- Sunderland scored with all their 3 of their shots (not including blocked).
- The 2 headed goals from Sunderland in this game is more than 9 teams have scored in total this season.
Swansea 2-2 Newcastle
- Wilfried Bony’s goal was Swansea’s first in the Premier League this season to come from a striker.
- Sammy Ameobi’s assist was only his second in the Premier League, coming almost two years after his first (vs West Brom, 28/10/12).
- 2 of the 4 goalscoring chances Gylfi Sigurdsson created were converted.
Aston Villa 0-2 Man City
- Yaya Toure has scored in his last 3 Premier League games against Villa.
- It took 47 minutes for either side to register a shot on target in this match.
- Villa had 1 shot on target in the whole match. They have managed just 10 shots on target in the league this season, 11 fewer than anyone else.
- City had 15 shots off target, more than any other side this weekend.
- 95% of City’s passes were short (<35 yards), the highest proportion in the Premier League at the weekend.
Man United 2-1 Everton
- Angel Di Maria has had a hand in 6 goals in his 5 Premier League appearances (3 goals, 3 assists).
- Juan Mata has been involved in 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances (8 goals, 2 assists).
- United had 9 attempts - 3 on target, 4 off target and 2 blocked - at goal before Everton recorded their first, in the 39th minute.
- Leighton Baines failed to score a Premier League penalty for the first time – he has scored 14 and missed 1.
- Steven Naismith has scored with 4 of his 5 shots on target this term.
- United made fewer unsuccessful passes in the final third than any other team this weekend (27).
- Everton conceded more corners (11) than any other side this weekend.
- No player had more shots than Radamel Falcao (6, excluding blocked) this weekend.
Tottenham 1-0 Southampton
- Danny Rose made 6 interceptions in this game, the most by a Spurs player in a Premier League game this term.
- Christian Eriksen’s last 3 Premier League goals have been right-footed – 1 of his first 6 goals were right-footed.
- Nacer Chadli has been involved in 5 (4 goals, 1 assist) of Tottenham’s 9 Premier League goals this season.
- Southampton failed to score in a Premier League away game for the second time in their last 17 trips.
- Southampton made a weekend-low 8 interceptions – they have averaged 14 per game this season.
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
- Diego Costa scored his 9th goal in his 7th Premier League appearance. The only player to score more in their first 7 Premier League appearances is Mick Quinn (10 in 1992).
- 4 of Diego Costa’s 9 goals this season have been assisted by Cesc Fabregas.
- Since he made his Premier League debut, Laurent Koscielny has given away more penalties than any other player in the competition (7).
- Eden Hazard has scored all 7 of his Premier League penalties. Of players with 100% records, only Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) has scored more.
- Arsenal failed to have a shot on target for the first time in a Premier League match since September 2003 (Manchester United away). NB: Lukas Podolski’s late effort was blocked by Gary Cahill, not saved by Petr Cech.
- Mesut Ozil went on 12 dribbles this weekend, more than any other player in the division.
West Ham 2-0 QPR
- West Ham have scored more goals from set-pieces than any other team this Premier League season (6).
- Diafra Sakho is the first West Ham player to score in 4 consecutive Premier League games since Carlton Cole (5) in 2008/09.
- Sakho has scored in all 5 starts he has made for West Ham in all competitions, with 4 of these in the Premier League.
- QPR have have faced 40 shots on target this Premier League – the joint-most with Leicester.
