The FFT Photo Awards: World Cup

There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the World Cup category.

And the winner...





Iker Casillas leaps clear of Spain team-mate Carles Puyol as Holland look to break the deadlock in the final

Winner Clive Rose Location Johannesburg, South Africa

