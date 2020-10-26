FIFA 21 coins guide: how to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

The whole concept of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is built around earning coins, allowing you to acquire the best players in the game. But the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo will set you back millions on the market, so it takes plenty of hard work (and some fast-track techniques) to build up your ideal side.

If you’re struggling, there are plenty of ways to increase your coins count in FUT 21. We’ve included some of the most useful methods in this article, spanning everything from market trading to game mode tips – and allowing you to become a virtual millionaire before long…

• Order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon

• Order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos

• Order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos

1. Complete Seasons Objectives

(Image credit: EA)

It’s been possible to obtain coins via the likes of daily objectives in FIFA for years now, but Seasons Objectives makes this even easier in FIFA 21. The feature - added last year - includes a ‘battle pass’-style levelling-up system, as well as heaps of limited-time and pre-determined challenges.

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

The majority of these objectives either provide XP or coin bonuses, with both proving useful in increasing your collection. You can sometimes use that XP to unlock coin boosts, for example – a feature that was previously tied to the EAS FC Catalogue in FIFA 19 – allowing you to temporarily (and significantly) upgrade the amount of coins you earn per game.

2. Use the bronze pack method

(Image credit: EA)

Buying bronze packs is an effective, low-risk investment method for making coins. It works like this: purchase a bronze (400 coins) or premium bronze (750) pack, and aim to make a profit by selling items at their minimum ‘buy now’ price or higher.

Bronze player items can prove highly valuable when required for SBCs (sometimes going for thousands), and in any case, you can at least store them until they are. You can also earn big money from squad fitness items, healing items and more. You won’t get rich quick with this method, but stick with it over time and you should see your profits increase throughout the season.

3. Keep track of live SBCs

(Image credit: EA)

Naturally, Squad Building Challenges are a great way of earning coins, and some pay out better than others (this FUTBIN page is great for working out which SBCs to prioritise). Live SBCs are also a very effective resource to help you earn additional coins.

FIFA 21 How to do every newly released goal celebration

By paying attention to live SBCs, you can profit from the players in your club. For example, say a special promo-based SBC requires players from QPR – this means those assets’ values will increase on the market, allowing you to sell them for an inflated rate. Just occasionally, you’ll also find limited-time ‘flash’ SBCs that you can complete for easy rewards as well.

4. Qualify for FUT Champions

(Image credit: EA)

There’s little reason to buy gold (or better) packs in the store, because you can already earn them easily via Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Performing well in the latter will see you qualify for FUT Champions, too, which offers the best rewards in the game.

By competing in the FUT Champions Weekend League against other online players, you can earn big prizes based on how many wins you rack up, including coins and packs. The other major bonus is that you get 400 Division Rivals points per game, regardless of whether you win. This ultimately allows you to earn Division Rivals rewards without even playing the mode.

5. Snipe players on the market

(Image credit: EA)

You always want to be on the lookout for bargain deals, and an effective way of doing this is by sniping player items on the market. This involves searching for a player (or set of players) at a lower value than they’re worth, and trying to be the first to snag them when they appear.

FIFA 21 review Have EA created a game better than football in the real world?

First, identify the lowest ‘buy now’ price that the player goes for on the market, and multiply it by 0.95 to account for EA Tax. Then, drop that price just slightly and start searching. Anything you find can be resold on the market, or stored for later. You can also attempt to snipe special in-form items at discard prices for practically guaranteed profits.

6. Be smart with investments

(Image credit: EA)

The top traders in Ultimate Team know almost exactly which items to invest in, and when. They do this by taking advantage of seasonal promos, benefiting from features such as live SBCs, and predicting which players will be in high demand over the coming days and weeks.

Players who are likely to be selected for Team of the Week are a popular investment, as their regular items disappear from packs temporarily, increasing their value. The same goes for Marquee Matchups SBCs, with players from the required teams selling at a higher rate on the market. You can never guarantee accuracy with predictions, of course, so tread carefully.

7. Take the coins in Division Rivals

(Image credit: EA)

If you can win enough games per week and finish high enough in the ranks, Division Rivals provides you with three choices of rewards. And while both the tradeable and untradeable packs can prove tempting, it’s almost always more beneficial to take the coins.

FIFA 21 Who’s in the latest FUT Team of the Week?

Depending on your division and rank you’re typically looking at 15k-80k in earnings, which often eclipses that of the tradeable pack rewards. This soon adds up, particularly when paired with FUT Champions’ prizes, allowing you to potentially earn upwards of 100k coins per week. The packs can be useful fodder for SBCs, but otherwise coins are typically your best bet.

Buy FIFA points

(Image credit: Amazon)

This is a tricky one. You can spend real-world money on points, which can be used to buy packs - and in packs you'll find items to sell for coins.

Of course, EA wants you to buy as many points as possible but it's like hitting a slot machine. Spending real-world money can add up as you tell yourself, "It's only a few points". It can be severely damaging to your bank balance but if you're looking for just a quick boost here or there, you can buy a few hundred points straight from EA.

500 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £3.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

750 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £5.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

1,600 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £11.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

2,200 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £15.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

4,600 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £32.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

12,000 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £79.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

MORE GUIDES

FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

Ranked! The top 10 FUT icons in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it