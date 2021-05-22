Finland Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Finland Euro 2020 group gets under way at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to delay the tournament by 12 months.

The pan-continental competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, starts with a game between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Russia

Finland

Finland are one of two tournament debutants at Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia. Whatever happens in their three group games, the Finns will be breaking new ground this summer.

UEFA’s decision to expand the European Championship to 24 teams has proved a major boost to nations like Finland.

Qualifying for a 16-side tournament was always going to be a difficult task for a country of their size, but the inclusion of eight more teams helped them secure a spot at the Euros for the first time.

Markku Kanerva’s side booked their place at Euro 2020 by finishing second of their qualifying group.

Italy proved too strong for the rest of their group, but Finland’s tally of 18 points form a possible 30 was enough for them to finish second ahead of Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finland will make their tournament bow against Denmark on June 12, with Group B’s opening game scheduled to take place in Copenhagen.

Next up is a meeting with Russia, who will also benefit from home advantage in Saint Petersburg, on June 16.

Finland will conclude the group phase against Belgium, the favourites to advance to the knockout phase in top spot, in Saint Petersburg on June 21.