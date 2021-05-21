Finland Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Finland’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off in Copenhagen against Denmark on June 12.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Finland Euro 2020 fixtures

June 12: Denmark, 5pm

June 16: Russia, 2pm

June 21: Belgium, 8pm

Finland will make history this summer with their first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

Fired by the goals of Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, the Finns stormed to second place in their qualifying group, finishing behind Italy but ahead of Greece, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Armenia and Liechtenstein.

They will now be hoping that Pukki, who scored 10 goals in qualifying and bagged 26 to help the Canaries to the Championship title this season, can carry his red-hot form onto the biggest stage.

Finland’s historic first major tournament game comes against Denmark in Copenhagen on June 12.

Next they travel to Saint Petersburg to take on Russia on 16 June, and Markku Kanerva’s side will remain in the Russian city for their final game against Group B favourites Belgium on 21 June.

If Finland finish top of Group B they will set up a Last-16 meeting with the third-placed team from Group A, D, E or F.

Should they come second, a battle with the second-placed team from Group A awaits: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales.

The Finns could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.