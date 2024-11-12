The Big Football Quiz of 2005: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

2005 was a year in football that was special for so many reasons.

We are more than likely to never see a Champions League comeback like the one Liverpool produced in Istanbul, after Rafa Benitez's men stunned AC Milan to win on penalties after trailing by three goals at the break.

But that's not all that happened in 2005, is it?

As part of FourFourTwo's ongoing 30th anniversary to celebrate our first magazine publication, we have put together a quiz from the year, testing your knowledge on all the key events.

You know the rules by now, we have 20 questions and combined with an unlimited time limit, we feel you can give this one a real good go all in all.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

