The Big Football Quiz of 2003: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

The invincibles, David Beckham's move to Real Madrid and the sad passing of Marc-Vivien Foe. Yep, you guessed it, 2003.

Another iconic year in the footballing world and as we continue to commemorate 30 years since FourFourTwo was first printed, we thought what better way to do so than to continue our November theme of yearly quizzes.

So buckle up and strap in, as we take you on a whirlwind journey to 2003 and the joys it brought along with it!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997 / 1998 / 1999 / 2000 / 2001 / 2002

You know the rules by now, we have 20 questions on all things 2003 and combined with an unlimited time limit, we feel its a recipe for success.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

How much do you remember?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?

Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?

Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?