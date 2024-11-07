The Big Football Quiz of 2000: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

The year 2000, special for so many reasons in the world of football.

First of all, Luis Figo's bold switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid took the sport by surprise, but how much else can you remember?

Fear not, we are back with another exciting quiz to keep you on your toes - as FourFourTwo continues to celebrate 30 years since our inception.

Our jam-packed trivia includes questions on Euro 2000, Kevin Phillips and even the Football League. Think you could give it a good go? Let's see how you fare...

As per, we are giving you an unlimited time limit with your answers, as twenty questions will be presented to you on all things 2000.

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as you please!

