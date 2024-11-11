The Big Football Quiz of 2004: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
Welcome back to another instalment of our 'Big Football Quiz' with today's focus on 2004
Welcome along to another unmissable instalment of our 'Big Football Quiz' here at FourFourTwo.
We're celebrating 30 years since our inaugural publication of the magazine and what better way to do so than to bring you another one of our much-loved quizzes.
2004 is the topic today, which now seems oh so far away, in footballing terms at least!
So pop on the kettle and give yourself five minutes of peace, as we test your trivia on topics such as Arsenal's invincibles, Euro 2004 and even Crystal Palace get a mention.
As per usual this month, we have 20 questions on all things 2004 and on this occasion, we are feeling generous by giving you an unlimited time limit.
Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.