The Big Football Quiz of 1999: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Didn't Prince write a song about this year once upon a time?

Ah, yes. So he did. Nevertheless. Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz, with November's yearly theme continuing as we help to celebrate our 30th anniversary in style. Today, we are looking at everything football-related from 1999.

Life is just a party and parties are meant to last, right? So why don't you strap in and bookmark this one for your lunch break or even a quiet five minutes after a long day?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997 / 1998

With questions on Jimmy Glass and Sunderland, it really is a cracker.

We are giving you an unlimited time limit to crack these 20 questions before inevitably smashing it out of the park, right?

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as your heart desires, too.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends! Off you pop!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

