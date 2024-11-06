The Big Football Quiz of 1999: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
We're back with another quiz! This time, the year 1999 is in red-hot focus.
Didn't Prince write a song about this year once upon a time?
Ah, yes. So he did. Nevertheless. Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz, with November's yearly theme continuing as we help to celebrate our 30th anniversary in style. Today, we are looking at everything football-related from 1999.
Life is just a party and parties are meant to last, right? So why don't you strap in and bookmark this one for your lunch break or even a quiet five minutes after a long day?
With questions on Jimmy Glass and Sunderland, it really is a cracker.
We are giving you an unlimited time limit to crack these 20 questions before inevitably smashing it out of the park, right?
You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as your heart desires, too.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends! Off you pop!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?
Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?
Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.