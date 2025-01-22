Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from their Champions League win over PSG in 2016?

It was an historic win for City at the Etihad Stadium – we want to see if you can name the XI that started

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on April 12, 2016 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In 2016, Manchester City were not quite the formidable force we all know and (some of us) love today.

Yes, they had won two Premier League titles, but Pep Guardiola was yet to arrive, and the club had never yet reached a Champions League semi-final.

That last part was about to change when Paris Saint-Germain rolled into Manchester however, with a Manuel Pellegrini-led City edging out the French giants with a narrow aggregate win.

With the two clubs meeting again this evening – albeit in Paris this time – what better way to celebrate than testing your knowledge of the City side that night.

You’ve got unlimited time to name all 11 players to start for the Sky Blues in this Manchester City quiz, but don’t hang around, there will be a timer running to see how quickly you can name them all.

Stumped on a player? Don’t forget you can log into Kwizly for a clue to help you along.

Remember to send your score, and how quickly you got there, to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz off to your mates to see how you compare.

