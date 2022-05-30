Quiz! Can you name Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League-winning line-ups?
Don Carlo is the don again – let's run through his greatest hits
Eight minutes on the clock, 56 players to guess – though some appear more than once.
Real Madrid are the champions of Europe once more and so is their illustrious manager. All hail the eyebrow-raising genius at the centre of it all, Mr Carlo Ancelotti.
Ancelotti has almost as much heritage when it comes to the Champions League. The irrepressible Italian has slain the best in the world this season – Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in the last three rounds – but it's just routine to him. He even knocked out Paris Saint-Germain along the way.
Ancelotti now has four Champions League medals in his cabinet. He was the architect behind the iconic AC Milan side that dominated the noughties, winning the 2003 showpiece on penalties at Old Trafford before retaining their title in 2007. Though the less said about 2005 for Carlo, the better…
At least he's laid that particular demon to rest over the weekend. With four UCL titles, he's the most decorated manager in the competition – but can you remember the XIs that he put out in each Champions League final, plus the substitutes he brought onto the pitch?
