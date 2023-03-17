Quiz! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 54 clubs to guess.

The knockouts are where the good stuff happens in the Champions League. This is where L'Equipe begin dishing out 10/10s (rarely, admittedly), where Pep Guardiola starts overthinking, where Cristiano Ronaldo would always activate god mode.

But the competition never had a quarter-final stage when it was rebranded from the old European Cup back in 1992. Back then, it really was a Champions League, with the round-robin format still king before semis and a final.

As recently as the mid-2000s, in fact, there were two whole group stages. And while a league format is probably the best way for us to determine who's actually the best team around, we'd be lost without the chaos of the knockouts, wouldn't we?

54 clubs have managed to get to the final eight of the Champions League. All we're looking for today is for you to tell us every single one in the 10 allocated minutes. Easy, eh?

