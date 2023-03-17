Quiz! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist ever?

By Mark White
published

We're down to the last eight – let's look back on previous clubs to reach this stage

Marco Materazzi of Inter Milan and Rui Costa of AC Milan look on as Inter fans shower the pitch with flares during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium on April 12, 2005 in Milan, Italy.
10 minutes on the clock, 54 clubs to guess.

The knockouts are where the good stuff happens in the Champions League. This is where L'Equipe begin dishing out 10/10s (rarely, admittedly), where Pep Guardiola starts overthinking, where Cristiano Ronaldo would always activate god mode.

But the competition never had a quarter-final stage when it was rebranded from the old European Cup back in 1992. Back then, it really was a Champions League, with the round-robin format still king before semis and a final.

As recently as the mid-2000s, in fact, there were two whole group stages. And while a league format is probably the best way for us to determine who's actually the best team around, we'd be lost without the chaos of the knockouts, wouldn't we?

54 clubs have managed to get to the final eight of the Champions League. All we're looking for today is for you to tell us every single one in the 10 allocated minutes. Easy, eh? 

