Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

Ten tricky questions about the Premier League champions-elect under charismatic Klopp

Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp celebrate League Cup final victory over Chelsea in February 2024.
Jurgen Klopp brought the glory days back to Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Jurgen Klopp was appointed as the manager of Liverpool, he was regarded as a perfect cultural fit with a lot of work ahead of him.

So it proved. Liverpool supporters look back on Klopp's tenure with great fondness and rightly so.

Klopp departed last summer and Arne Slot is guiding the Reds to another Premier League title, but how much do you remember about Klopp's Liverpool? Let's find out in today's football quiz

The Reds were undeniably successful under Klopp and the former manager is revered by the red half of Merseyside.

But how much do you know about Klopp's time in charge at Anfield?

No time limit and 10 testing questions to answer in this Liverpool quiz.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

