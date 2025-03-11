Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

When Jurgen Klopp was appointed as the manager of Liverpool, he was regarded as a perfect cultural fit with a lot of work ahead of him.

So it proved. Liverpool supporters look back on Klopp's tenure with great fondness and rightly so.

Klopp departed last summer and Arne Slot is guiding the Reds to another Premier League title, but how much do you remember about Klopp's Liverpool? Let's find out in today's football quiz…

TRY NEXT

The Reds were undeniably successful under Klopp and the former manager is revered by the red half of Merseyside.

But how much do you know about Klopp's time in charge at Anfield?

No time limit and 10 testing questions to answer in this Liverpool quiz.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

