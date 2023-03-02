Quiz! Can you name every El Clasico scorer of the 21st Century?
El Clasico's history is littered with some of the greatest footballers of all time – how many of them made their mark in this fixture?
12 minutes on the clock, 78 players to guess.
At the peak of this fixture, it was a clash of ideologies as much as cultures. The Galacticos on one side, tiki-taka on the other. The club that buys the biggest and the best against the club who makes them.
Arguably the two greatest footballers of all time stood on opposite sides of the divide. You're either one side or the other in this eternal war.
And now, one of the greatest midfielders of all time leads his team against the old enemy. It's a new era, that's for sure.
Since 2000, the best players on Earth have taken part in this titanic grudge match. But can you tell us who's scored in Real Madrid vs Barcelona fixtures?
